https://sputniknews.com/20220122/mi5-had-evidence-information-commissioner-was-under-surveillance-in-cambridge-analytica-scandal-1092451428.html

MI5 ‘Had Evidence’ Information Commissioner Was Under Surveillance in Cambridge Analytica Scandal

MI5 ‘Had Evidence’ Information Commissioner Was Under Surveillance in Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Several years ago, Cambridge Analytica ended up in the thick of a scandal that involved Facebook. The UK private political consulting firm collected and used... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-22T16:26+0000

2022-01-22T16:26+0000

2022-01-22T16:26+0000

scandal

lawmaker

house of commons

cambridge analytica

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105593/07/1055930729_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_4b7abe9dd080afff6e9a8807a487410f.jpg

UK Labour politician Liam Byrne has claimed MI5 obtained evidence that major Brexit donor Arron Banks ordered surveillance of the country’s information commissioner amid the Cambridge Analytica row, first revealed in 2018.Banks, the co-founder of the Leave.EU campaign, was quick to respond by saying in an interview with The Independent that he had heard “enough crazy conspiracy theories to last me a lifetime”.The Information Commissioner’s office has not commented on the matter yet.Banks is believed to be a figurehead for the successful Brexit referendum in 2016, through his Leave.EU group at the time, which was separate from the Vote Leave campaign, headed by Boris Johnson.As for Cambridge Analytica, the British private political consulting firm ended operations in 2018, after it was embroiled in a scandal in the wake of revelations made by former employee Christopher Wylie that the company harvested the data of 87 million Facebook users via an app called "This Is Your Digital Life" and Facebook's Open Graph platform, with the vast majority being US citizens.The data included the public profile of users, page likes, birthday and present city, as well as a possible news feed, timeline, and messages. Cambridge Analytica used all this to create psychometric profiles of the users to offer ways to affect how they vote. US 2016 presidential hopefuls Ted Cruz and Donald Trump, as well as Brexit campaigners were among those who hired Cambridge Analytica around the time it bought the aforementioned data.

https://sputniknews.com/20191206/us-rules-cambridge-analytica-deceived-facebook-users-to-profile-voters-1077505231.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

scandal, lawmaker, house of commons, cambridge analytica, uk