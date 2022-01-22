https://sputniknews.com/20220122/medvedev-kisses-and-makes-peace-with-rowdy-crowd-as-australian-open-favourite-moves-to-fourth-round-1092445645.html

Medvedev Kisses and Makes Peace With Rowdy Crowd as Australian Open Favourite Moves to Fourth Round

Medvedev Kisses and Makes Peace With Rowdy Crowd as Australian Open Favourite Moves to Fourth Round

The Russian tennis star was driven to absolute fury by the crowd's repeated chanting of the sound "Siuuu" (apparently the sound Cristiano Ronaldo makes when he... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

Daniil Medvedev, the world's second-ranked tennis player and the 2022 Australian Open favourite, put an end to Botic van de Zandschulp's show at this year's Australian Open on Saturday as the Russian clinched a straight sets victory against the Dutchman to reach the fourth round.The 2021's US Open winner cruised past the 57 rank player in less than two hours on Margaret Court Arena, inching a step closer to the title he lost last year to top seed, Novak Djokovic.The 2021 Melbourne Park finalist will meet American Maxime Cressy, who defeated Wildcard Chris O'Connell for a place in the quarterfinals.After securing the win, Daniil Medvedev, 25, took part in an on-court interview in a much calmer mood than he had been on Thursday where he delivered an outburst against the partisan crowd whom he thought booed him while he played Australia's former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios.As some members of the crowd booed him again during his on-court interview on Saturday, Medvedev went on to make peace with the crowd, saying: "Every good relationship must have its ups and downs, so I think it's good. It's entertaining and it's real.""There is some relationship going on ... hopefully I can come here for many more years and that there are going to be more good times than bad times; otherwise it doesn't work," the Russian smiled.On Thursday, Medvedev lashed out at "low IQ" spectators in Melbourne as he said crowds were interrupting between two serves with Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark "siu" chants.

