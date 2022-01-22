Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/magnitude-63-earthquake-strikes-us-alaska-usgs-reports-1092444911.html
6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska, USGS Reports
6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska, USGS Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of the US state of Alaska, where a major fishing port is located, the United... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T08:03+0000
2022-01-22T08:16+0000
alaska
us
earthquake
The earthquake was registered at 8:17 p.m. local time (05:17 GMT) on Friday. The epicentre was located 74 kilometres (46 miles) south of the city of Unalaska at a depth of 3 kilometres.No further information on any possible casualties or damage was reported. A tsunami warning has not been issued.
alaska, us, earthquake

6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska, USGS Reports

08:03 GMT 22.01.2022 (Updated: 08:16 GMT 22.01.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of the US state of Alaska, where a major fishing port is located, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Saturday.
The earthquake was registered at 8:17 p.m. local time (05:17 GMT) on Friday. The epicentre was located 74 kilometres (46 miles) south of the city of Unalaska at a depth of 3 kilometres.
No further information on any possible casualties or damage was reported. A tsunami warning has not been issued.
