Joe Biden Says 'I Love You' to Kamala Harris, But Not Everyone is Touched
Kamala Harris became Joe Biden's running mate in 2020, later to become his vice president and, as he revealed on Wednesday, his companion for the 2024 presidential bid as well. The two touted themselves as a good friendly team - which, sadly, does not currently enjoy a lot of support in terms of approval ratings.
US President Joe Biden and his VP Kamala Harris shared a heartwarming moment at a virtual Democratic National Committee grassroots event on Friday, with the president even telling Harris that he "loves her".
"Hi, Kamala. I love you. You always have my back. You're really amazing. You're the best partner I could imagine", Biden said in his opening remarks, with Harris responding: "I do".
The Democratic National Committee shared a clip of the sweet exchange on its Twitter account with the caption "What a team". Too bad not everyone appeared to share the mood, bringing up issues like healthcare, approval ratings, and the general atmosphere in the White House - which, as some users suspect, is not as sunshine and rainbows as Biden and Harris try to picture it.
Please. pic.twitter.com/rk9eWEv8y6— Johnny at the Movies (@TweetingJohnny) January 21, 2022
They have to say that because there are plenty of people who know they hate each other.— melissa steckmann (@steckmann7) January 21, 2022
“Everything is going to hell but don’t look at that! See we like each other! Aren’t we cute!”— MGold369 (@1Mikeg1) January 21, 2022
What a team really! When the going gets rough, pretend that you have the best partner of all!— Eric Heinrich (@henricksays) January 22, 2022
Some even suspected the president of misogyny.
Is there a little misogyny going on there? Just saying.— Frank X. Chavez (@FrankXChavez1) January 21, 2022
guaranteed to lose seats in 22 and 24— Carl Marx (@AquaTeenMarxist) January 21, 2022
Ya'll are toast
There were people who had something to thank the team for. However, the gratitude may have been ironic.
Thx for fixing the border— Lou (@LouPerfectdrift) January 22, 2022
Despite the scepticism that the Biden-Harris team continues to face amid their low approval ratings, the president remains confident in his partner. On Wednesday, Biden announced that Harris "is going to be [his] running mate" for 2024, as he has confirmed his intention to take part in the next race for the White House.
Harris, for her part, has recently faced a massive exodus from her office, with some of her top officials' departure prompting rumours that her management style is "toxic". Additionally, she has been a target of criticism by conservatives over her lack of action concerning the border crisis, which she was tasked to address.
As for her place in the White House, reports have since emerged suggesting that Harris and her team were being looked down on by the West Wing. These allegations have been dismissed by the White House, with press secretary Jen Psaki and the president himself assuring the public that the two make a respectful and steady tandem.