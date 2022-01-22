Registration was successful!
Joe Biden Says 'I Love You' to Kamala Harris, But Not Everyone is Touched
Kamala Harris became Joe Biden's running mate in 2020, later to become his vice president and, as he revealed on Wednesday, his companion for the 2024... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
joe biden
kamala harris
joe biden, us, kamala harris

Joe Biden Says 'I Love You' to Kamala Harris, But Not Everyone is Touched

11:52 GMT 22.01.2022
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waits to deliver virtual remarks to Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service, from the White House in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2022
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waits to deliver virtual remarks to Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service, from the White House in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Daria Bedenko
Kamala Harris became Joe Biden's running mate in 2020, later to become his vice president and, as he revealed on Wednesday, his companion for the 2024 presidential bid as well. The two touted themselves as a good friendly team - which, sadly, does not currently enjoy a lot of support in terms of approval ratings.
US President Joe Biden and his VP Kamala Harris shared a heartwarming moment at a virtual Democratic National Committee grassroots event on Friday, with the president even telling Harris that he "loves her".

"Hi, Kamala. I love you. You always have my back. You're really amazing. You're the best partner I could imagine", Biden said in his opening remarks, with Harris responding: "I do".

The Democratic National Committee shared a clip of the sweet exchange on its Twitter account with the caption "What a team". Too bad not everyone appeared to share the mood, bringing up issues like healthcare, approval ratings, and the general atmosphere in the White House - which, as some users suspect, is not as sunshine and rainbows as Biden and Harris try to picture it.
Some even suspected the president of misogyny.
There were people who had something to thank the team for. However, the gratitude may have been ironic.
Despite the scepticism that the Biden-Harris team continues to face amid their low approval ratings, the president remains confident in his partner. On Wednesday, Biden announced that Harris "is going to be [his] running mate" for 2024, as he has confirmed his intention to take part in the next race for the White House.
Harris, for her part, has recently faced a massive exodus from her office, with some of her top officials' departure prompting rumours that her management style is "toxic". Additionally, she has been a target of criticism by conservatives over her lack of action concerning the border crisis, which she was tasked to address.
As for her place in the White House, reports have since emerged suggesting that Harris and her team were being looked down on by the West Wing. These allegations have been dismissed by the White House, with press secretary Jen Psaki and the president himself assuring the public that the two make a respectful and steady tandem.
