Joe Biden Says 'I Love You' to Kamala Harris, But Not Everyone is Touched

Joe Biden Says 'I Love You' to Kamala Harris, But Not Everyone is Touched

US President Joe Biden and his VP Kamala Harris shared a heartwarming moment at a virtual Democratic National Committee grassroots event on Friday, with the president even telling Harris that he "loves her".The Democratic National Committee shared a clip of the sweet exchange on its Twitter account with the caption "What a team". Too bad not everyone appeared to share the mood, bringing up issues like healthcare, approval ratings, and the general atmosphere in the White House - which, as some users suspect, is not as sunshine and rainbows as Biden and Harris try to picture it.Some even suspected the president of misogyny.There were people who had something to thank the team for. However, the gratitude may have been ironic.Despite the scepticism that the Biden-Harris team continues to face amid their low approval ratings, the president remains confident in his partner. On Wednesday, Biden announced that Harris "is going to be [his] running mate" for 2024, as he has confirmed his intention to take part in the next race for the White House.Harris, for her part, has recently faced a massive exodus from her office, with some of her top officials' departure prompting rumours that her management style is "toxic". Additionally, she has been a target of criticism by conservatives over her lack of action concerning the border crisis, which she was tasked to address.As for her place in the White House, reports have since emerged suggesting that Harris and her team were being looked down on by the West Wing. These allegations have been dismissed by the White House, with press secretary Jen Psaki and the president himself assuring the public that the two make a respectful and steady tandem.

