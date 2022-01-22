Indians Go Crazy to Search Surrogacy Process as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Welcome Their First Baby
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor Nick Jonas announced their first baby via surrogacy. Since the announcement, celebrities and fans have congratulated the couple on social media.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have been married for more than three years, took social media by storm as the couple announced the arrival of their first child via surrogacy.
Media reports claimed that the baby girl was premature and had been due in April.
Making her announcement from the US, Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram that the couple have welcomed a baby via surrogacy.
"We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much," the actress, who is a winner of India's national award, said.
CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER because @nickjonas & @priyankachopra are parents!! 💕 pic.twitter.com/ZBCsP7uiIl— MTV (@MTV) January 21, 2022
Soon after the announcement, the couple was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends alike.
A bonus Jonas 🍼💘Congratulations to Joe Jonas and Priyanka Chopra who have welcomed their first child ✨ pic.twitter.com/qrCH2LJeON— boohoo (@boohoo) January 21, 2022
However, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the internet to know how surrogacy works. Priyanka Chopra and related topics are the top-trending searches with more than 500,000 on Google.
Google Trends show that people have been searching for words such as "surrogacy", "surrogate", "Nick Jonas", "what is surrogacy", and "Priyanka Chopra baby" since the couple announced that they had become parents.
Priyanka Chopra, 39, married 29-year-old US singer-actor Nick Jonas, 29, in 2018 in an extravagant function in India after dating for less than four months.
Indian actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Karan Johar have had children via surrogacy.