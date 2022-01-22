Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/indians-go-crazy-to-search-surrogacy-process-as-priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-welcome-their-first-baby-1092447405.html
Indians Go Crazy to Search Surrogacy Process as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Welcome Their First Baby
Indians Go Crazy to Search Surrogacy Process as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Welcome Their First Baby
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor Nick Jonas announced their first baby via surrogacy. Since the announcement, celebrities and fans have... 22.01.2022
2022-01-22T12:45+0000
2022-01-22T12:45+0000
hollywood
us
bollywood
priyanka chopra
surrogate
nick jonas
india
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have been married for more than three years, took social media by storm as the couple announced the arrival of their first child via surrogacy.Media reports claimed that the baby girl was premature and had been due in April.Making her announcement from the US, Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram that the couple have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. Soon after the announcement, the couple was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends alike.However, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the internet to know how surrogacy works. Priyanka Chopra and related topics are the top-trending searches with more than 500,000 on Google.Google Trends show that people have been searching for words such as "surrogacy", "surrogate", "Nick Jonas", "what is surrogacy", and "Priyanka Chopra baby" since the couple announced that they had become parents.Priyanka Chopra, 39, married 29-year-old US singer-actor Nick Jonas, 29, in 2018 in an extravagant function in India after dating for less than four months.Indian actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Karan Johar have had children via surrogacy.
https://sputniknews.com/20191120/from-shah-rukh-khan-to-aamir-bollywood-stars-whove-turned-to-surrogacy-1077358989.html
Indians Go Crazy to Search Surrogacy Process as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Welcome Their First Baby

12:45 GMT 22.01.2022
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor Nick Jonas announced their first baby via surrogacy. Since the announcement, celebrities and fans have congratulated the couple on social media.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have been married for more than three years, took social media by storm as the couple announced the arrival of their first child via surrogacy.
Media reports claimed that the baby girl was premature and had been due in April.
Making her announcement from the US, Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram that the couple have welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

"We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much," the actress, who is a winner of India's national award, said.

Soon after the announcement, the couple was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends alike.
However, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the internet to know how surrogacy works. Priyanka Chopra and related topics are the top-trending searches with more than 500,000 on Google.
© Photo : ScreenshotPriyanka Chopra search request tops Google Trends
Priyanka Chopra search request tops Google Trends - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
Priyanka Chopra search request tops Google Trends
© Photo : Screenshot
Google Trends show that people have been searching for words such as "surrogacy", "surrogate", "Nick Jonas", "what is surrogacy", and "Priyanka Chopra baby" since the couple announced that they had become parents.
© Photo : ScreenshotPriyanka Chopra search request on top of Google Trends
Priyanka Chopra search request on top of Google Trends - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
Priyanka Chopra search request on top of Google Trends
© Photo : Screenshot
Priyanka Chopra, 39, married 29-year-old US singer-actor Nick Jonas, 29, in 2018 in an extravagant function in India after dating for less than four months.
Indian actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Karan Johar have had children via surrogacy.
