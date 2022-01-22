Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/freeride-watch-russian-man-chase-escaped-bathtub-1092453948.html
Freeride: Watch Russian Man Chase 'Escaped' Bathtub
Freeride: Watch Russian Man Chase 'Escaped' Bathtub
22.01.2022, Sputnik International

The slippery winter road apparently did nothing to help with the capture of the "escapee".
russia
viral
video
winter
A man from Russia's Tomsk found himself in a very awkward situation: chasing a bathtub, which he missed on a slippery road on 22 January. The hilarious moment was caught on camera and a video was uploaded on Tomsk's telegram channel, where people share information about incidents and news in the city. The footage shows a man, for some reason, trying to catch a mobile bathtub. But it just gets faster and almost knocks down a child which is standing in the way. The bathtub finally stops on a crossroads and - by happy chance - no car is around to crash into it and no one was hurt.Netizens commented on this palaver with humour: "The owner of this bath must go from the ice slide to the Winter Olympics", "Oh! So this is Sisyphus! What life in Russia does to poor people", "It just wanted to go to the light side. But it was returned", and "How to bathe in Tomsk: First of all, catch a bath".
18:36 GMT 22.01.2022
The slippery winter road apparently did nothing to help with the capture of the "escapee".
A man from Russia's Tomsk found himself in a very awkward situation: chasing a bathtub, which he missed on a slippery road on 22 January. The hilarious moment was caught on camera and a video was uploaded on Tomsk's telegram channel, where people share information about incidents and news in the city.
The footage shows a man, for some reason, trying to catch a mobile bathtub. But it just gets faster and almost knocks down a child which is standing in the way. The bathtub finally stops on a crossroads and - by happy chance - no car is around to crash into it and no one was hurt.
Netizens commented on this palaver with humour: "The owner of this bath must go from the ice slide to the Winter Olympics", "Oh! So this is Sisyphus! What life in Russia does to poor people", "It just wanted to go to the light side. But it was returned", and "How to bathe in Tomsk: First of all, catch a bath".
