Light Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Rattles Israel - EMSC

The EMSC detailed in an initial report that the late-night earthquake in the Dead Sea region was measured to have a magnitude of 4.1, and a depth of two kilometers. As of this article's publication, no major damage has been reported to infrastructure within the affected areas.
Earthquake tremors were felt in Israel, northern Jordan, and southern Lebanon late Saturday night, according to several witnesses who logged their experience with the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre
Map of the felt report received after M4.1 20 min ago. No damage reported and significant damage are extremely rare for such a mag pic.twitter.com/vWC0AD281b