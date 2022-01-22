Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/earthquake-possibly-felt-across-israel-dozens-of-reports-citing-strong-shaking-1092456858.html
Light Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Rattles Israel - EMSC
Light Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Rattles Israel - EMSC
Earthquake tremors were felt in Israel, northern Jordan, and southern Lebanon late Saturday night, according to several witnesses who logged their experience... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T21:56+0000
2022-01-22T22:10+0000
israel
earthquake
seismic activity
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The EMSC detailed in an initial report that the late-night earthquake in the Dead Sea region was measured to have a magnitude of 4.1, and a depth of two kilometers. As of this article's publication, no major damage has been reported to infrastructure within the affected areas.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, earthquake, seismic activity

Light Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Rattles Israel - EMSC

21:56 GMT 22.01.2022 (Updated: 22:10 GMT 22.01.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
Earthquake tremors were felt in Israel, northern Jordan, and southern Lebanon late Saturday night, according to several witnesses who logged their experience with the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre
The EMSC detailed in an initial report that the late-night earthquake in the Dead Sea region was measured to have a magnitude of 4.1, and a depth of two kilometers.
As of this article's publication, no major damage has been reported to infrastructure within the affected areas.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese