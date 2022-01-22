https://sputniknews.com/20220122/earthquake-possibly-felt-across-israel-dozens-of-reports-citing-strong-shaking-1092456858.html

Light Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Rattles Israel - EMSC

Earthquake tremors were felt in Israel, northern Jordan, and southern Lebanon late Saturday night, according to several witnesses who logged their experience... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

The EMSC detailed in an initial report that the late-night earthquake in the Dead Sea region was measured to have a magnitude of 4.1, and a depth of two kilometers. As of this article's publication, no major damage has been reported to infrastructure within the affected areas.

