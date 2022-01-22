https://sputniknews.com/20220122/antony-blinken-and-sergei-lavrov-meet-in-geneva-1092438319.html

Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov Meet in Geneva

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the upcoming court ruling on the Assange extradition appeal, and the

Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov Meet in Geneva On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the upcoming court ruling on the Assange extradition appeal, and the U.S. judge blocking Biden's federal employee COVID19 vaccine mandate.

GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Russian Troops at Ukrainian Borders, Game Theory, and The 2014 Coup in UkraineAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | DHS Guidelines, Immigration Laws, and Equity Being Considered in ImmigrationIn the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Scott Ritter about the use of nuclear weapons, military power in Ukraine, and the Green Party in Germany. Scott talked about the 2014 coup in Ukraine and how the events have changed Ukraine forever. Scott discussed how America is antagonizing Russia and the elite special forces mobilized by Russia.In the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Andrew Arthur about border enforcement, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and record border crossings in 2021. Andrew talked about the backlog in immigration courts and deterrence of illegal immigration. Andrew spoke on the consequences of relaxed immigration laws and how ICE is handicapped by the Biden administration.We also discuss the meeting between Anthony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

