Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/antony-blinken-and-sergei-lavrov-meet-in-geneva-1092438319.html
Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov Meet in Geneva
Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov Meet in Geneva
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the upcoming court ruling on the Assange extradition appeal, and the... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T07:31+0000
2022-01-22T11:00+0000
europe
us
nuclear
ice
nato
global engagement center
the backstory
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092438293_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_641c9fa8aaba6c50e00b900323e40dc2.jpg
Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov Meet in Geneva
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the upcoming court ruling on the Assange extradition appeal, and the U.S. judge blocking Biden's federal employee COVID19 vaccine mandate.
GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector &amp; WMD Whistleblower | Russian Troops at Ukrainian Borders, Game Theory, and The 2014 Coup in UkraineAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | DHS Guidelines, Immigration Laws, and Equity Being Considered in ImmigrationIn the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Scott Ritter about the use of nuclear weapons, military power in Ukraine, and the Green Party in Germany. Scott talked about the 2014 coup in Ukraine and how the events have changed Ukraine forever. Scott discussed how America is antagonizing Russia and the elite special forces mobilized by Russia.In the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Andrew Arthur about border enforcement, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and record border crossings in 2021. Andrew talked about the backlog in immigration courts and deterrence of illegal immigration. Andrew spoke on the consequences of relaxed immigration laws and how ICE is handicapped by the Biden administration.We also discuss the meeting between Anthony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092438293_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_db4e96087de788e33762a85f5413436f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, us, nuclear, ice, nato, global engagement center, the backstory, аудио, radio

Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov Meet in Geneva

07:31 GMT 22.01.2022 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 22.01.2022)
Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov Meet in Geneva
Subscribe
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the upcoming court ruling on the Assange extradition appeal, and the US judge blocking Biden's federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
GUEST
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Russian Troops at Ukrainian Borders, Game Theory, and The 2014 Coup in Ukraine
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | DHS Guidelines, Immigration Laws, and Equity Being Considered in Immigration
In the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Scott Ritter about the use of nuclear weapons, military power in Ukraine, and the Green Party in Germany. Scott talked about the 2014 coup in Ukraine and how the events have changed Ukraine forever. Scott discussed how America is antagonizing Russia and the elite special forces mobilized by Russia.
In the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Andrew Arthur about border enforcement, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and record border crossings in 2021. Andrew talked about the backlog in immigration courts and deterrence of illegal immigration. Andrew spoke on the consequences of relaxed immigration laws and how ICE is handicapped by the Biden administration.
We also discuss the meeting between Anthony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese