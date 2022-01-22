Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/another-terminator-sequel-coming-netizens-troll-schwarzenegger-over-la-road-accident-1092444701.html
Another Terminator Sequel Coming? Netizens Troll Schwarzenegger Over LA Road Accident
Another Terminator Sequel Coming? Netizens Troll Schwarzenegger Over LA Road Accident
This will almost sure be bad news for Arnie's army of fans but TMZ reported that the road accident was Schwarzenegger's fault given that his SUV "was turning... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T08:18+0000
2022-01-22T08:18+0000
los angeles
arnold schwarzenegger
us
twitter
road accident
suv
netizens
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/16/1092445279_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c685a2c77d49c5e0ef16a45895d1942e.jpg
All is well that ends well but netizens have showed mixed reactions to the "breaking news" of Arnold Schwarzenegger being involved in a several-vehicle crash in Los Angeles, something that was confirmed by the "Terminator" star's representative.Photos provided by the entertainment outlet TMZ appear to show a four-wheel vehicle GMC Yukon, believed to be Schwarzenegger's SUV, partially on top of a red Toyota Prius, whose female driver was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital with a head abrasion.The movie star, who was unhurt in the crash, is seen standing near his SUV. A representative for the former California governor stressed that the actor's main concern was "for the woman from the other vehicle".Some Twitter users have, meanwhile, expressed regret over the incident, expressing hope that "everbody is OK especially Arnold".Many others, though, posted sarcastic tweets, wondering whether "another Terminator sequel is coming" and voicing confidence that Schwarzenegger's "car is okey [sic]". One user went even further, tweeting that the "time [has come] to take away [the] keys from Arnie".The remarks came after TMZ cited one eyewitness as saying that the road accident, which reportedly was Arnold's fault, was "crazy" and "looked like a stunt in a movie".
los angeles
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/16/1092445279_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fdd652947b879076a2957d85a0667dd3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
los angeles, arnold schwarzenegger, us, twitter, road accident, suv, netizens

Another Terminator Sequel Coming? Netizens Troll Schwarzenegger Over LA Road Accident

08:18 GMT 22.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / VALERIE MACONArnold Schwarzenegger speaks on stage during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Grants Banquet at The Beverly Wilshire, in Beverly Hills on July 31, 2019
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks on stage during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Grants Banquet at The Beverly Wilshire, in Beverly Hills on July 31, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / VALERIE MACON
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
This will almost sure be bad news for Arnie's army of fans but TMZ reported that the road accident was Schwarzenegger's fault given that his SUV "was turning left but there was a left turn arrow that was still red".
All is well that ends well but netizens have showed mixed reactions to the "breaking news" of Arnold Schwarzenegger being involved in a several-vehicle crash in Los Angeles, something that was confirmed by the "Terminator" star's representative.

The road accident took place on Friday evening at Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue on the west side of Los Angeles, according to the LAPD, who said in a statement that "neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision".

Photos provided by the entertainment outlet TMZ appear to show a four-wheel vehicle GMC Yukon, believed to be Schwarzenegger's SUV, partially on top of a red Toyota Prius, whose female driver was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital with a head abrasion.
The movie star, who was unhurt in the crash, is seen standing near his SUV. A representative for the former California governor stressed that the actor's main concern was "for the woman from the other vehicle".
Some Twitter users have, meanwhile, expressed regret over the incident, expressing hope that "everbody is OK especially Arnold".
Many others, though, posted sarcastic tweets, wondering whether "another Terminator sequel is coming" and voicing confidence that Schwarzenegger's "car is okey [sic]". One user went even further, tweeting that the "time [has come] to take away [the] keys from Arnie".
The remarks came after TMZ cited one eyewitness as saying that the road accident, which reportedly was Arnold's fault, was "crazy" and "looked like a stunt in a movie".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese