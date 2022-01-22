https://sputniknews.com/20220122/another-terminator-sequel-coming-netizens-troll-schwarzenegger-over-la-road-accident-1092444701.html

Another Terminator Sequel Coming? Netizens Troll Schwarzenegger Over LA Road Accident

Another Terminator Sequel Coming? Netizens Troll Schwarzenegger Over LA Road Accident

This will almost sure be bad news for Arnie's army of fans but TMZ reported that the road accident was Schwarzenegger's fault given that his SUV "was turning... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-22T08:18+0000

2022-01-22T08:18+0000

2022-01-22T08:18+0000

los angeles

arnold schwarzenegger

us

twitter

road accident

suv

netizens

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/16/1092445279_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c685a2c77d49c5e0ef16a45895d1942e.jpg

All is well that ends well but netizens have showed mixed reactions to the "breaking news" of Arnold Schwarzenegger being involved in a several-vehicle crash in Los Angeles, something that was confirmed by the "Terminator" star's representative.Photos provided by the entertainment outlet TMZ appear to show a four-wheel vehicle GMC Yukon, believed to be Schwarzenegger's SUV, partially on top of a red Toyota Prius, whose female driver was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital with a head abrasion.The movie star, who was unhurt in the crash, is seen standing near his SUV. A representative for the former California governor stressed that the actor's main concern was "for the woman from the other vehicle".Some Twitter users have, meanwhile, expressed regret over the incident, expressing hope that "everbody is OK especially Arnold".Many others, though, posted sarcastic tweets, wondering whether "another Terminator sequel is coming" and voicing confidence that Schwarzenegger's "car is okey [sic]". One user went even further, tweeting that the "time [has come] to take away [the] keys from Arnie".The remarks came after TMZ cited one eyewitness as saying that the road accident, which reportedly was Arnold's fault, was "crazy" and "looked like a stunt in a movie".

los angeles

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

los angeles, arnold schwarzenegger, us, twitter, road accident, suv, netizens