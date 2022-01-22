Another Terminator Sequel Coming? Netizens Troll Schwarzenegger Over LA Road Accident
© AFP 2022 / VALERIE MACONArnold Schwarzenegger speaks on stage during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Grants Banquet at The Beverly Wilshire, in Beverly Hills on July 31, 2019
This will almost sure be bad news for Arnie's army of fans but TMZ reported that the road accident was Schwarzenegger's fault given that his SUV "was turning left but there was a left turn arrow that was still red".
All is well that ends well but netizens have showed mixed reactions to the "breaking news" of Arnold Schwarzenegger being involved in a several-vehicle crash in Los Angeles, something that was confirmed by the "Terminator" star's representative.
The road accident took place on Friday evening at Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue on the west side of Los Angeles, according to the LAPD, who said in a statement that "neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision".
Photos provided by the entertainment outlet TMZ appear to show a four-wheel vehicle GMC Yukon, believed to be Schwarzenegger's SUV, partially on top of a red Toyota Prius, whose female driver was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital with a head abrasion.
The movie star, who was unhurt in the crash, is seen standing near his SUV. A representative for the former California governor stressed that the actor's main concern was "for the woman from the other vehicle".
Some Twitter users have, meanwhile, expressed regret over the incident, expressing hope that "everbody is OK especially Arnold".
I hope everbody is OK especially Arnold 😔— Emko (@Emko007) January 22, 2022
OMG!! I hope Arnold isn't seriously hurt. Prayers goin' up.— Sharron Burke (@SharronBurke16) January 22, 2022
Oh no. Hope he’ll be ok— Sandria Soffa (@Sandria_1) January 22, 2022
Many others, though, posted sarcastic tweets, wondering whether "another Terminator sequel is coming" and voicing confidence that Schwarzenegger's "car is okey [sic]". One user went even further, tweeting that the "time [has come] to take away [the] keys from Arnie".
Who is responsible I will 😤 pic.twitter.com/tg1OXAzCdr— Vanessinator 🤖 T-80085 (@ilovejohnkimble) January 22, 2022
January 22, 2022
“I’ll be back! … with my insurance”— ℭ𝔞𝔷𝔢𝔶 (@hazeycazeytv) January 22, 2022
HE TRIED TO RUN OVER SARAH CONNOR!— Hey Pencil Neck! (@heypencilneck) January 22, 2022
But she's okay. pic.twitter.com/jURVAjzBns
Time to take the keys away from Arnie— Tony Burns, Phys (@Anthony40084560) January 22, 2022
He was trying to get to the chopper— MrChris007 (@MrChris__) January 22, 2022
did he hurt his I'll be Back?— @Kevin_From_NJ (@KevinFromNJ1) January 22, 2022
Another Terminator sequel coming ?— ds (@deepaktwitsu) January 22, 2022
The remarks came after TMZ cited one eyewitness as saying that the road accident, which reportedly was Arnold's fault, was "crazy" and "looked like a stunt in a movie".