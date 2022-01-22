https://sputniknews.com/20220122/afghan-scholar-claims-about-60-of-western-women-over-40-marry-animals-1092441239.html

Afghan Scholar Claims About 60% of Western Women Over 40 Marry Animals

Afghan Scholar Claims About 60% of Western Women Over 40 Marry Animals

Such a statement was made by Islamic theologian and teacher at one of Afghanistan's universities Fazlul Hak Samadi in early January on the Afghan TV channel... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

The statement is being widely discussed on Twitter. One user pointed out in his post that Samadi is a representative of the Taliban*, though he is not directly related to it. It is noteworthy that in September 2021 another of Samadi’s statements went viral on social media. On the air of the television channel TOLOnews, he explained what the appearance of a Muslim woman should be like and that a woman should talk to strange men "in a low voice". Then Samadi was also regarded to be a representative of the Taliban.Meanwhile, the Taliban later told Sputnik Afghanistan that Samadi is not their representative and "had expressed his personal opinion". Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi highlighted that the movement does not have a policy of banning cosmetics, bright clothes, and high-heeled shoes, which according to Samadi "can provoke men".*The Taliban is an organisation sanctioned by the UN for terrorist activities.

