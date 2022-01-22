https://sputniknews.com/20220122/a-bewildered-blinken-adopts-new-conciliatory-tone-on-russia-1092433342.html

A Bewildered Blinken Adopts New Conciliatory Tone on Russia

A Bewildered Blinken Adopts New Conciliatory Tone on Russia On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the aftermath of negotiations between the U.S. and Russia, the cost of COVID-19 lockdowns to the economy, and talked about various stories out of the CIA, including what the real cause of ‘Havana Syndrome’ might be.

Guests:Scott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons Inspector | A Bewildered Blinken Adopts New Conciliatory Tone on RussiaMark Frost - Economist | What’s the Real Cost of COVID-19 Lockdowns?John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | CIA Training Paramilitary Troops in Case of Ukraine InvasionIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about a rare moment of truth from Biden’s press conference where he admitted that the U.S. does not have the resources to punish a minor incursion on Ukrainian soil by Russia. We also listened in to Blinken speaking after his meeting with Lavrov that drove further confusion about what the U.S. stance is on Russia.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Frost for a discussion on if the economic cost of COVID-19 restrictions was worth it considering that despite lockdowns over 850,000 people have died from the virus, debated what the real price of human life is, and cast doubt on the new job numbers that Biden has been touting.In the third hour, John Kiriakou joined the conversation to talk about how the CIA is using paramilitary tactics in training special ops forces to fight in Ukraine, how Blinken is punching above his weight in negotiations with Lavrov, and what the real cause of ‘Havana syndrome’ might be.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

