Video: Political Commentator Laments on Air BBC Arabic's Failure to Pay Him for Two Years
Video: Political Commentator Laments on Air BBC Arabic's Failure to Pay Him for Two Years
The political commentator for BBC Arabic has already urged major UK media outlets such as the Sun, the Daily Mail and others to "investigate corruption" at the... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
A political commentator for BBC Arabic, Mehdi Eliefifi, turned a discussion of the situation in Ukraine into a sudden revelation, asserting that the national broadcaster has not paid him for two years.While on air, the commentator displayed a sheet of paper on which it was written that the BBC has failed to meet its financial obligations for two years, along with the line "Where is my money?". Eliefifi also repeated the claim verbally.Many of his colleagues voiced support for the commentator. Among them was Ahmed Fathi, a resident UN correspondent and managing editor of American Television News (ATN), who tweeted that he "stands in solidarity" with Eliefifi "to stop appearing on the Arabic service of European TV Stations, among them [BBC Arabic], for not paying the financial dues to commentators and political analysts on its channel."Eliefifi also took to Twitter with calls for UK media outlets to "investigate corruption at BBC Arabic".BBC Arabic has not commented on the situation.
15:21 GMT 21.01.2022
Daria Bedenko
