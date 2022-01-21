Registration was successful!
Video: Devastating Ghana Blast Proved So Powerful It Was Picked Up by CTBTO Infrasound Stations
Video: Devastating Ghana Blast Proved So Powerful It Was Picked Up by CTBTO Infrasound Stations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A truck explosion in Ghana on Thursday was so powerful it was detected by infrasound stations of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), which are used to monitor the globe for treaty violations, the organization said on Friday.
A huge blast occurred on a road in the western region of Ghana on Thursday when a vehicle carrying explosives for mining works collided with a motorcycle. According to the media, at least 17 people died in the accident.The explosion also inflicted significant damage on nearby buildings and infrastructure.Infrasound monitoring technology is among four used by the International Monitoring System (IMS), a global network of stations, dedicated to monitoring the planet for atmospheric nuclear explosions, to ensure no nuclear explosion goes undetected.
Video: Devastating Ghana Blast Proved So Powerful It Was Picked Up by CTBTO Infrasound Stations

21:38 GMT 21.01.2022
© Screenshot/Vikas TripathiScreenshot captures aftermath of explosion in Ghana that occurred after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle. The vehicle had been carrying explosives.
Screenshot captures aftermath of explosion in Ghana that occurred after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle. The vehicle had been carrying explosives. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
© Screenshot/Vikas Tripathi
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A truck explosion in Ghana on Thursday was so powerful it was detected by infrasound stations of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), which are used to monitor the globe for treaty violations, the organization said on Friday.
A huge blast occurred on a road in the western region of Ghana on Thursday when a vehicle carrying explosives for mining works collided with a motorcycle. According to the media, at least 17 people died in the accident.
"International Data Centre analysis of signals from #IMS infrasound stations IS17 and PS15, detected and localised the explosion which occurred in Bohoso, Ghana on 20 January 2020, 12:20 UTC. Our thoughts are with the victims of this accident," the CTBTO said on Twitter, posting an image of the intercepted signal.
The explosion also inflicted significant damage on nearby buildings and infrastructure.
Infrasound monitoring technology is among four used by the International Monitoring System (IMS), a global network of stations, dedicated to monitoring the planet for atmospheric nuclear explosions, to ensure no nuclear explosion goes undetected.
