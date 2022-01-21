https://sputniknews.com/20220121/video-devastating-ghana-blast-proved-so-powerful-it-was-picked-up-by-ctbto-infrasound-stations-1092437017.html

Video: Devastating Ghana Blast Proved So Powerful It Was Picked Up by CTBTO Infrasound Stations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A truck explosion in Ghana on Thursday was so powerful it was detected by infrasound stations of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

A huge blast occurred on a road in the western region of Ghana on Thursday when a vehicle carrying explosives for mining works collided with a motorcycle. According to the media, at least 17 people died in the accident.The explosion also inflicted significant damage on nearby buildings and infrastructure.Infrasound monitoring technology is among four used by the International Monitoring System (IMS), a global network of stations, dedicated to monitoring the planet for atmospheric nuclear explosions, to ensure no nuclear explosion goes undetected.

