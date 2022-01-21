https://sputniknews.com/20220121/us-judge-orders-oath-keepers-defendant-detained-pending-trial-for-alleged-january-6-crimes-1092414164.html

US Judge Orders Oath Keepers Defendant Detained Pending Trial for Alleged January 6 Crimes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Edward Vallejo, a member of the right-wing group Oath Keepers, has been ordered detained pending trial for alleged crimes linked to the

"This was a very strong threat to our nation," Boyle said on Thursday. "There is compelling evidence about [Vallejo’s] potential for danger."Vallejo, 63, is being charged alongside 11 other Oath Keepers members with seditious conspiracy and other crimes for their alleged role in the January 6 breach of the US Capitol complex.The indictment against them alleges that the Oath Keepers are a loosely organized collection of individuals, some of whom with militia associations, that focuses on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement and first-responder personnel.Vallejo and the other charged members, including group leader Stewart Rhodes, are alleged to have conspired through a variety of manners and means - including organizing into teams that were prepared and willing to use force - to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election results on January 6.The seditious conspiracy charges carry a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison should the defendants be found guilty of the alleged crimes.

