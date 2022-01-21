https://sputniknews.com/20220121/uk-space-company-wants-to-launch-first-entertainment-studio-in-earths-orbit-1092427450.html

UK Space Company Wants to Launch 'First Entertainment Studio' Into Earth's Orbit

UK Space Company Wants to Launch 'First Entertainment Studio' Into Earth's Orbit

Space Entertainment Enterprise has revealed its new orbital ambitions, saying the company plans to launch a space-based movie and entertainment studio by late 2024, Sky News has reported.The company wants the future studio to also serve as an arena capable of hosting sport events, not just provide a platform for shooting movies in orbit. Additionally, officials from the company believe this would make it possible for social media influencers to use the studio to create content in space.The module tasked with making it all possible would be dubbed SEE-1, and it is set to be docked to the International Space Station (ISS), as part of its new commercial arm called Axiom Station.The founders believe that Axiom Station "will provide not only the first, but also the supreme quality space structure enabling the expansion of the $2 trillion global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit".This is not SEE's first foray into the space industry, as it is the production company behind the efforts to shoot a movie in space starring Tom Cruise. The endeavour was also initially planned to be groundbreaking, setting Cruise to become the first actor to ever shoot a movie in Earth's orbit.However, it was a Russian space film crew that managed to first achieve this goal. In 2021, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and movie director Klim Shipenko spent 12 days on the ISS, filming the first-ever movie made in space. Dubbed "The Challenge", the film will tell the story of a heart surgeon who heads to the ISS to conduct an unprecedented surgery in zero gravity.Cruise, for his part, is set to travel to the ISS later in the year. His upcoming collaboration with NASA was announced in May 2020.

