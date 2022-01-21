Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/uk-space-company-wants-to-launch-first-entertainment-studio-in-earths-orbit-1092427450.html
UK Space Company Wants to Launch 'First Entertainment Studio' Into Earth's Orbit
UK Space Company Wants to Launch 'First Entertainment Studio' Into Earth's Orbit
The UK-based company Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE) earlier revealed plans to shoot a movie in space starring Tom Cruise. The Hollywood actor is set to... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-21T13:05+0000
2022-01-21T13:16+0000
society
space
entertainment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083024377_0:155:3061:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_b5f8f391ac9cda3af66a81d64a306884.jpg
Space Entertainment Enterprise has revealed its new orbital ambitions, saying the company plans to launch a space-based movie and entertainment studio by late 2024, Sky News has reported.The company wants the future studio to also serve as an arena capable of hosting sport events, not just provide a platform for shooting movies in orbit. Additionally, officials from the company believe this would make it possible for social media influencers to use the studio to create content in space.The module tasked with making it all possible would be dubbed SEE-1, and it is set to be docked to the International Space Station (ISS), as part of its new commercial arm called Axiom Station.The founders believe that Axiom Station "will provide not only the first, but also the supreme quality space structure enabling the expansion of the $2 trillion global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit".This is not SEE's first foray into the space industry, as it is the production company behind the efforts to shoot a movie in space starring Tom Cruise. The endeavour was also initially planned to be groundbreaking, setting Cruise to become the first actor to ever shoot a movie in Earth's orbit.However, it was a Russian space film crew that managed to first achieve this goal. In 2021, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and movie director Klim Shipenko spent 12 days on the ISS, filming the first-ever movie made in space. Dubbed "The Challenge", the film will tell the story of a heart surgeon who heads to the ISS to conduct an unprecedented surgery in zero gravity.Cruise, for his part, is set to travel to the ISS later in the year. His upcoming collaboration with NASA was announced in May 2020.
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083024377_176:0:2883:2030_1920x0_80_0_0_218f0c8d527140ebb9d81397208dbe20.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, space, entertainment

UK Space Company Wants to Launch 'First Entertainment Studio' Into Earth's Orbit

13:05 GMT 21.01.2022 (Updated: 13:16 GMT 21.01.2022)
© AP Photo / NASAThis photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station as seen from Space Shuttle Atlantis during mission STS-106, which delivered supplies and performed maintenance in September 2000.
This photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station as seen from Space Shuttle Atlantis during mission STS-106, which delivered supplies and performed maintenance in September 2000. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
© AP Photo / NASA
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The UK-based company Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE) earlier revealed plans to shoot a movie in space starring Tom Cruise. The Hollywood actor is set to travel to the International Space Station later in the year.
Space Entertainment Enterprise has revealed its new orbital ambitions, saying the company plans to launch a space-based movie and entertainment studio by late 2024, Sky News has reported.
The company wants the future studio to also serve as an arena capable of hosting sport events, not just provide a platform for shooting movies in orbit. Additionally, officials from the company believe this would make it possible for social media influencers to use the studio to create content in space.
The module tasked with making it all possible would be dubbed SEE-1, and it is set to be docked to the International Space Station (ISS), as part of its new commercial arm called Axiom Station.

"SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space", SEE founders Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky said, as cited by Sky News. "It will provide a unique and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure, which will unleash a new world of creativity".

The founders believe that Axiom Station "will provide not only the first, but also the supreme quality space structure enabling the expansion of the $2 trillion global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit".
This is not SEE's first foray into the space industry, as it is the production company behind the efforts to shoot a movie in space starring Tom Cruise. The endeavour was also initially planned to be groundbreaking, setting Cruise to become the first actor to ever shoot a movie in Earth's orbit.
However, it was a Russian space film crew that managed to first achieve this goal. In 2021, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and movie director Klim Shipenko spent 12 days on the ISS, filming the first-ever movie made in space. Dubbed "The Challenge", the film will tell the story of a heart surgeon who heads to the ISS to conduct an unprecedented surgery in zero gravity.
Cruise, for his part, is set to travel to the ISS later in the year. His upcoming collaboration with NASA was announced in May 2020.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese