Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/trump-lawyers-tried-to-hide-draft-executive-order-to-seize-voting-machines---reports-1092436904.html
Trump Lawyers Tried to Hide Draft Executive Order to Seize Voting Machines - Reports
Trump Lawyers Tried to Hide Draft Executive Order to Seize Voting Machines - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump's lawyers unsuccessfully tried to prevent congressional investigators from finding a draft executive order... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-21T21:32+0000
2022-01-21T21:31+0000
donald trump
seizure
us house select committee
voting machines
executive order
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101426/89/1014268915_0:181:3500:2150_1920x0_80_0_0_a3f51f0f4f7138cfad47dd81fed3ec78.jpg
Investigators from the US House Select Committee to probe the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, uncovered a draft executive order that would have directed the then-Defense Secretary to seize voting machines and a document titled “Remarks on National Healing,” the report said.The executive order would also have appointed a special counsel to probe the 2020 presidential election, but it was never issued and the remarks were never delivered, the report said.But the draft executive order is dated December 16, 2020, and is consistent with proposals that lawyer Sidney Powell made to Trump at the time, the report said.&nbsp; Two days later, Powell met with former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump administration lawyer Emily Newman and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne in the Oval Office, the report said.In that meeting, Powell urged Trump to seize voting machines and to appoint a special counsel to investigate the election, according to an Axios news report.A spokesperson for the US House Select Committee confirmed on Friday that the panel had received the last of the documents that Trump’s lawyers tried to keep from it, according to the report.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101426/89/1014268915_196:0:3305:2332_1920x0_80_0_0_5ddf355c8d63aa7d72293a300f6efd07.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, seizure, us house select committee, voting machines, executive order

Trump Lawyers Tried to Hide Draft Executive Order to Seize Voting Machines - Reports

21:32 GMT 21.01.2022
© REUTERS / Mark MakelaVoting machine operator Robin Coffee-Ruff hands a sticker to a voter who cast his ballot at West Philadelphia High School on U.S. midterm election day morning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 201
Voting machine operator Robin Coffee-Ruff hands a sticker to a voter who cast his ballot at West Philadelphia High School on U.S. midterm election day morning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 201 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
© REUTERS / Mark Makela
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump's lawyers unsuccessfully tried to prevent congressional investigators from finding a draft executive order that he drew up but never issued to seize voting machines that might have been altered to fake November 2020 presidential election results, Politico reported on Friday.
Investigators from the US House Select Committee to probe the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, uncovered a draft executive order that would have directed the then-Defense Secretary to seize voting machines and a document titled “Remarks on National Healing,” the report said.
The executive order would also have appointed a special counsel to probe the 2020 presidential election, but it was never issued and the remarks were never delivered, the report said.
But the draft executive order is dated December 16, 2020, and is consistent with proposals that lawyer Sidney Powell made to Trump at the time, the report said.  Two days later, Powell met with former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump administration lawyer Emily Newman and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne in the Oval Office, the report said.
In that meeting, Powell urged Trump to seize voting machines and to appoint a special counsel to investigate the election, according to an Axios news report.
A spokesperson for the US House Select Committee confirmed on Friday that the panel had received the last of the documents that Trump’s lawyers tried to keep from it, according to the report.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese