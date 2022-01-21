https://sputniknews.com/20220121/terrorists-escaped-from-prison-attacked-in-syrias-al-hasakah-russian-military-reveals-1092437331.html

Terrorists Escaped From Prison Attacked in Syria's Al-Hasakah, Russian Military Reveals

Terrorists Escaped From Prison Attacked in Syria's Al-Hasakah, Russian Military Reveals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As a result of an attack on a prison in the Kurdish-controlled area of Syria's Al-Hasakah, terrorists were able to escape from it, Rear Adm... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-21T22:29+0000

2022-01-21T22:29+0000

2022-01-21T22:29+0000

terrorists

prison

russian military

al-hasakah

daesh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105610/42/1056104207_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_9bf7d9c5c662e9df0876b2f546f24f68.jpg

"According to available information, as a result of an attack on a prison located in the Kurdish-controlled area of ​​the city of Al-Hasakah, an unspecified number of persons involved in terrorist activities were able to escape from it," he said.Zhuravlev added that combat aviation of the US armed forces was involved in the operation to eliminate the militants who escaped from prison.Zhuravlev stressed that the Russian military called on the leadership of the so-called "autonomous administration of the northeastern Syria" to abandon confrontation with the legitimate Syrian government and ensure the safety of citizens and public institutions.Earlier in the day, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said the US-led Coalition had provided the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) airstrike support during the prison break by Daesh militants in the city of Al-Hasakah.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

al-hasakah

daesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

terrorists, prison, russian military, al-hasakah, daesh