Terrorists Escaped From Prison Attacked in Syria's Al-Hasakah, Russian Military Reveals
Terrorists Escaped From Prison Attacked in Syria's Al-Hasakah, Russian Military Reveals
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As a result of an attack on a prison in the Kurdish-controlled area of Syria's Al-Hasakah, terrorists were able to escape from it, Rear Adm...
"According to available information, as a result of an attack on a prison located in the Kurdish-controlled area of ​​the city of Al-Hasakah, an unspecified number of persons involved in terrorist activities were able to escape from it," he said.Zhuravlev added that combat aviation of the US armed forces was involved in the operation to eliminate the militants who escaped from prison.Zhuravlev stressed that the Russian military called on the leadership of the so-called "autonomous administration of the northeastern Syria" to abandon confrontation with the legitimate Syrian government and ensure the safety of citizens and public institutions.Earlier in the day, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said the US-led Coalition had provided the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) airstrike support during the prison break by Daesh militants in the city of Al-Hasakah.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
22:29 GMT 21.01.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As a result of an attack on a prison in the Kurdish-controlled area of Syria's Al-Hasakah, terrorists were able to escape from it, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.
"According to available information, as a result of an attack on a prison located in the Kurdish-controlled area of ​​the city of Al-Hasakah, an unspecified number of persons involved in terrorist activities were able to escape from it," he said.
Zhuravlev added that combat aviation of the US armed forces was involved in the operation to eliminate the militants who escaped from prison.
"The use of aviation weapons will most likely lead to the destruction of urban infrastructure and civilian casualties," he said.
Zhuravlev stressed that the Russian military called on the leadership of the so-called "autonomous administration of the northeastern Syria" to abandon confrontation with the legitimate Syrian government and ensure the safety of citizens and public institutions.
Earlier in the day, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said the US-led Coalition had provided the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) airstrike support during the prison break by Daesh militants in the city of Al-Hasakah.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
