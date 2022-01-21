Syrian Council Confirms Daesh Attack on Jail in Northeastern Syria - Representative to US

“Yes, it is true, unfortunately,” Saker said on Thursday about the Daesh attack on the Kurdish-managed prison facility in northeast Syria.The attack was reportedly conducted to enable prisoners to escape from the facility.The SDF and the relevant security services are currently dealing with a new escape attempt carried out by Daesh terrorists when a car bomb hit the entrance of the Ghwairan prison in Hasaka, followed by another blast nearby.Local media reported that some two dozen prisoners have escaped so far but the authorities have not confirmed the veracity of the reports.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) - the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces - has confirmed that the Daesh* terrorists attacked the Bassam Saker prison, Syrian Democratic Council Representative in the United States, told Sputnik.
“Yes, it is true, unfortunately,” Saker said on Thursday about the Daesh attack on the Kurdish-managed prison facility in northeast Syria.
Our SDF & ISF have thwarted a new insurgence & escape attempt by Daesh terrorists detained in Geweran prison. The insurgence coincided w/a car bomb explosion near the prison conducted by Daesh sleeper cells, who infiltrated from the surrounding neighborhoods & clashed w/the ISF. pic.twitter.com/pCe1vg1T6P
The attack was reportedly conducted to enable prisoners to escape from the facility.
The SDF and the relevant security services are currently dealing with a new escape attempt carried out by Daesh terrorists when a car bomb hit the entrance of the Ghwairan prison in Hasaka, followed by another blast nearby.
Local media reported that some two dozen prisoners have escaped so far but the authorities have not confirmed the veracity of the reports.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states