Syrian Council Confirms Daesh Attack on Jail in Northeastern Syria - Representative to US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) - the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces - has confirmed that the Daesh*... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

“Yes, it is true, unfortunately,” Saker said on Thursday about the Daesh attack on the Kurdish-managed prison facility in northeast Syria.The attack was reportedly conducted to enable prisoners to escape from the facility.The SDF and the relevant security services are currently dealing with a new escape attempt carried out by Daesh terrorists when a car bomb hit the entrance of the Ghwairan prison in Hasaka, followed by another blast nearby.Local media reported that some two dozen prisoners have escaped so far but the authorities have not confirmed the veracity of the reports.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

