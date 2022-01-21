Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/spacexs-starlink-satellites-are-disrupting-an-asteroid-hunting-space-telescopes-scans--1092413518.html
SpaceX's Starlink Satellites Are Disrupting an Asteroid-Hunting Space Telescope's Scans
SpaceX's Starlink Satellites Are Disrupting an Asteroid-Hunting Space Telescope's Scans
The Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), commissioned in 2018, is a wide-field sky astronomical survey designed to detect neutron star collisions and transient... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-21T00:56+0000
2022-01-21T00:55+0000
elon musk
spacex
space
starlink
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091900812_0:0:3079:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_9feea4a14b81f7a6d3938df18f14abe0.jpg
Disruptive light streaks have impacted a considerable percentage of images captured by the asteroid-hunting ZTF, according to a survey that reviewed the California-based facility's operations, dating back to 2019. A total of 5,301 satellite streaks were seen on archival images taken between November 2019 and September 2021, according to the study. SpaceX notably launched its Starlink internet satellite constellation in 2019. As of this article's publication, almost 1,800 Starlink satellites are orbiting the Earth at an altitude of approximately 550 kilometers. The observatory scans the sky every two days, hunting for a temporary brightness or the brief appearance of objects or events, including supernova explosions. Mróz said that while the Starlink satellites do not appear to impact non-twilight images, issues could arise if a company's satellite constellation goes into higher orbits. Twilight images refer to captures taken at dawn or dusk. Moreover, ZTF operations have hardly been impacted by the events. The survey also found that the visors installed on Starlink satellites in 2020 play a role in reducing the spacecraft's brightness, by an approximate factor of five.
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091900812_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49cf64060f13c3a27b6027c9ce009349.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, spacex, space, starlink

SpaceX's Starlink Satellites Are Disrupting an Asteroid-Hunting Space Telescope's Scans

00:56 GMT 21.01.2022
© AP Photo / Reed HoffmannIn this photo made with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink satellites passes over an old stone house near Florence, Kan., on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
In this photo made with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink satellites passes over an old stone house near Florence, Kan., on Thursday, May 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
© AP Photo / Reed Hoffmann
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
The Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), commissioned in 2018, is a wide-field sky astronomical survey designed to detect neutron star collisions and transient objects that rapidly change in brightness, such as gamma ray bursts. Since 2019, the facility has experienced an increasing number of disruptions associated with SpaceX's internet satellites.
Disruptive light streaks have impacted a considerable percentage of images captured by the asteroid-hunting ZTF, according to a survey that reviewed the California-based facility's operations, dating back to 2019.
"In 2019, 0.5 percent of twilight images were affected, and now almost 20 percent are affected," said Przemek Mróz, study lead and assistant professor in the University of Warsaw's Astronomical Observatory.
A total of 5,301 satellite streaks were seen on archival images taken between November 2019 and September 2021, according to the study.
SpaceX notably launched its Starlink internet satellite constellation in 2019. As of this article's publication, almost 1,800 Starlink satellites are orbiting the Earth at an altitude of approximately 550 kilometers.
The observatory scans the sky every two days, hunting for a temporary brightness or the brief appearance of objects or events, including supernova explosions.
Mróz said that while the Starlink satellites do not appear to impact non-twilight images, issues could arise if a company's satellite constellation goes into higher orbits. Twilight images refer to captures taken at dawn or dusk.
© Caltech Optical Observatories/IPAC The streak from a Starlink satellite appears in this image of the Andromeda galaxy, taken by the Zwicky Transient Facility, or ZTF, during twilight on May 19, 2021. The image shows only one-sixteenth of ZTF's full field of view.
The streak from a Starlink satellite appears in this image of the Andromeda galaxy, taken by the Zwicky Transient Facility, or ZTF, during twilight on May 19, 2021. The image shows only one-sixteenth of ZTF's full field of view. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
The streak from a Starlink satellite appears in this image of the Andromeda galaxy, taken by the Zwicky Transient Facility, or ZTF, during twilight on May 19, 2021. The image shows only one-sixteenth of ZTF's full field of view.
© Caltech Optical Observatories/IPAC
Moreover, ZTF operations have hardly been impacted by the events.

"There is a small chance that we would miss an asteroid or another event hidden behind a satellite streak," Mróz noted, "but compared to the impact of weather, such as a cloudy sky, these are rather small effects for ZTF."

The survey also found that the visors installed on Starlink satellites in 2020 play a role in reducing the spacecraft's brightness, by an approximate factor of five.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese