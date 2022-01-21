https://sputniknews.com/20220121/spacexs-starlink-satellites-are-disrupting-an-asteroid-hunting-space-telescopes-scans--1092413518.html

SpaceX's Starlink Satellites Are Disrupting an Asteroid-Hunting Space Telescope's Scans

The Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), commissioned in 2018, is a wide-field sky astronomical survey designed to detect neutron star collisions and transient... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

Disruptive light streaks have impacted a considerable percentage of images captured by the asteroid-hunting ZTF, according to a survey that reviewed the California-based facility's operations, dating back to 2019. A total of 5,301 satellite streaks were seen on archival images taken between November 2019 and September 2021, according to the study. SpaceX notably launched its Starlink internet satellite constellation in 2019. As of this article's publication, almost 1,800 Starlink satellites are orbiting the Earth at an altitude of approximately 550 kilometers. The observatory scans the sky every two days, hunting for a temporary brightness or the brief appearance of objects or events, including supernova explosions. Mróz said that while the Starlink satellites do not appear to impact non-twilight images, issues could arise if a company's satellite constellation goes into higher orbits. Twilight images refer to captures taken at dawn or dusk. Moreover, ZTF operations have hardly been impacted by the events. The survey also found that the visors installed on Starlink satellites in 2020 play a role in reducing the spacecraft's brightness, by an approximate factor of five.

