https://sputniknews.com/20220121/simonyan-reacts-to-us-state-departments-claims-about-russian-media-spreading-disinformation-1092434836.html

Simonyan Reacts to US State Department's Claims About Russian Media Spreading Disinformation

Simonyan Reacts to US State Department's Claims About Russian Media Spreading Disinformation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Friday commented on the US State Department accusing Russian media, including news... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-21T18:17+0000

2022-01-21T18:17+0000

2022-01-21T18:17+0000

us

russia

margarita simonyan

us state department

disinformation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092434811_0:0:3194:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_23dc5bc28a8d786425949e5fff18f210.jpg

On Thursday, a high-ranking State Department official said during a phone briefing that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) directly orders the media to allegedly publish false content to defame Ukraine. The official named RIA Novosti, Sputnik, and RT.Kirill Vyshinsky, the executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, which includes Sputnik and RIA Novosti, has already responded to the accusations by saying that the State Department is so adept at spreading deformation that Russian journalists can only do their job and "reveal your lies."Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, russia, margarita simonyan, us state department, disinformation