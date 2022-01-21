Registration was successful!
Shooting at Mexican Resort Kills One Person, Leaves Two Others Injured
Shooting at Mexican Resort Kills One Person, Leaves Two Others Injured
Three Canadian tourists at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, were shot when an unidentified gunman opened fire at the Hotel Xcaret. One victim is dead, and...
According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Friday afternoon when a gunman carrying a handgun walked onto the hotel property. Pictures of the crime scene indicate the shooting was conducted in a dining area. Warning Graphic Content: Graphic unconfirmed video footage of the scene shows resort goers attempting to help the victims, who are seen lying on the ground near pools of blood.Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the Secretary of Public Security for the State of Quintana Roo, said the shooter fled the scene and believes he was a guest of the hotel. It is unclear what prompted the shooting. The identities of the shooting victims have not been released. Playa del Carmen is a costal city on Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. The primary economic driver in the city is tourism.
22:25 GMT 21.01.2022 (Updated: 23:26 GMT 21.01.2022)
Three Canadian tourists at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, were shot when an unidentified gunman opened fire at the Hotel Xcaret. One victim is dead, and the other two are injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Friday afternoon when a gunman carrying a handgun walked onto the hotel property. Pictures of the crime scene indicate the shooting was conducted in a dining area.
Warning Graphic Content: Graphic unconfirmed video footage of the scene shows resort goers attempting to help the victims, who are seen lying on the ground near pools of blood.
Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the Secretary of Public Security for the State of Quintana Roo, said the shooter fled the scene and believes he was a guest of the hotel.
Hernández Gutiérrez said there is, “A large police operation has been deployed to capture the suspect,” and added, “Information leading to his arrest will be deeply appreciated.”
It is unclear what prompted the shooting.
The identities of the shooting victims have not been released.
Playa del Carmen is a costal city on Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. The primary economic driver in the city is tourism.
