Sputnik is live from Geneva, Switzerland, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is addressing the press following his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the escalation in Ukraine and the recent security guarantee proposals put forward by Moscow.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser After Meeting With US Secretary of State Blinken
Russia and the US held negotiations earlier this month, as Moscow offered to limit troop deployments for both sides and stop NATO's eastward expansion to put an end to tensions.
