https://sputniknews.com/20220121/russian-fm-lavrov-holds-presser-after-meeting-with-us-secretary-of-state-blinken-1092425097.html

Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser After Meeting With US Secretary of State Blinken

Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser After Meeting With US Secretary of State Blinken

Russia and the US held negotiations earlier this month, as Moscow offered to limit troop deployments for both sides and stop NATO's eastward expansion to put... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-21T11:51+0000

2022-01-21T11:51+0000

2022-01-21T11:51+0000

sergei lavrov

russia

ukraine

us

antony blinken

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092425410_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_600502123bbd40dc8e12079dea9e0fdf.jpg

Sputnik is live from Geneva, Switzerland, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is addressing the press following his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the escalation in Ukraine and the recent security guarantee proposals put forward by Moscow.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

ukraine

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser After Meeting With US Secretary of State Blinken Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser After Meeting With US Secretary of State Blinken 2022-01-21T11:51+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sergei lavrov, russia, ukraine, us, antony blinken, nato, видео