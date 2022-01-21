Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/putin-and-maduro-did-not-discuss-issue-of-deployment-of-russian-bases-in-venezuela-1092424254.html
Putin and Maduro Did Not Discuss Issue of Deployment of Russian Bases in Venezuela
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of deployment of Russian military bases in Venezuela was not discussed in a recent phone conversation between presidents, Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
venezuela
russia
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
nicolás maduro
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107690/06/1076900671_0:0:2633:1481_1920x0_80_0_0_93ff9bdf73e863118c60194f9fc2b993.jpg
Putin and Maduro held a phone conversation on Thursday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said it won't rule out deploying Russian forces to Venezuela and Cuba as tensions with Washington worsen over Ukraine and considerable NATO activity near the Russian territory. Moscow noted, however, that the possibility of such deployment depends on Washington's response to security guarantee proposals.

The draft agreements, proposed by Moscow, make the stipulation that troop and missile deployment on both sides should be severely limited and suggest that NATO does not expand eastwards or set its bases near the Russian border.

Situation in Donbass

Peskov also referred to the plan to recognise the republic of Donbass, but stressed that, at the moment, the priority is to prevent any further escalation.

Ukraine has been waging war against the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic since 2014 when they proclaimed independence following a violent coup in Kiev. In October 2020, the tensions escalated in the area, after the Ukrainian military boosted its operations, reportedly using UAVs to wage attacks against Donbass.
Putin and Maduro Did Not Discuss Issue of Deployment of Russian Bases in Venezuela

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of deployment of Russian military bases in Venezuela was not discussed in a recent phone conversation between presidents, Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Putin and Maduro held a phone conversation on Thursday.

"No, this issue was not specifically touched upon, was not raised. On the whole, bilateral Russian-Venezuelan cooperation is very multifaceted and partnership-based. The most diverse aspects of this interaction were discussed yesterday during the conversation", Peskov told reporters.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said it won't rule out deploying Russian forces to Venezuela and Cuba as tensions with Washington worsen over Ukraine and considerable NATO activity near the Russian territory. Moscow noted, however, that the possibility of such deployment depends on Washington's response to security guarantee proposals.
The draft agreements, proposed by Moscow, make the stipulation that troop and missile deployment on both sides should be severely limited and suggest that NATO does not expand eastwards or set its bases near the Russian border.

Situation in Donbass

Peskov also referred to the plan to recognise the republic of Donbass, but stressed that, at the moment, the priority is to prevent any further escalation.

"But I would like to emphasise that while the situation is so tense and sensitive, it is important to avoid any step that could provoke an increase of tensions," Peskov told the press, adding that it is important to avoid making attempts to "gain political points" in this situation.

Ukraine has been waging war against the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic since 2014 when they proclaimed independence following a violent coup in Kiev. In October 2020, the tensions escalated in the area, after the Ukrainian military boosted its operations, reportedly using UAVs to wage attacks against Donbass.
