Putin and Maduro Did Not Discuss Issue of Deployment of Russian Bases in Venezuela

2022-01-21T11:07+0000

Putin and Maduro held a phone conversation on Thursday.The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said it won't rule out deploying Russian forces to Venezuela and Cuba as tensions with Washington worsen over Ukraine and considerable NATO activity near the Russian territory. Moscow noted, however, that the possibility of such deployment depends on Washington's response to security guarantee proposals.The draft agreements, proposed by Moscow, make the stipulation that troop and missile deployment on both sides should be severely limited and suggest that NATO does not expand eastwards or set its bases near the Russian border.Situation in DonbassPeskov also referred to the plan to recognise the republic of Donbass, but stressed that, at the moment, the priority is to prevent any further escalation.Ukraine has been waging war against the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic since 2014 when they proclaimed independence following a violent coup in Kiev. In October 2020, the tensions escalated in the area, after the Ukrainian military boosted its operations, reportedly using UAVs to wage attacks against Donbass.

