Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/prince-andrew-gets-anti-social-1092414414.html
Prince Andrew Gets Anti-Social
Prince Andrew Gets Anti-Social
Last week, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, had his honorary military titles stripped by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and, this week, his social media accounts... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-21T01:38+0000
2022-01-21T01:37+0000
prince andrew
social media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092414139_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_c1a3100df465b5cf0f2c7d8abdfeb863.jpg
The soon-to-be-former Duke of York’s Twitter handle leads to a blank page, his YouTube page is inaccessible, and both his Instagram and Facebook pages are in the process of being deleted.Royal aides have distanced the family from Andrew on the monarchy’s official website and all of his duties are now listed in the past tense. Senior members of the royal family agreed that his roles will be shared amongst the remaining royals.The erasing of Prince Andrew’s social media footprint appears in response to a lawsuit brought on by Virginia Giuffre, the 38-year-old woman suing the 61-year-old royal for sexual assault when she was a minor.In her lawsuit, Giuffre testified that she was sexually trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, a friend of Prince Andrew, and that the royal had sex with her when she was 17, a minor in the United States. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.In January, a judge ruled that the case could go forward following a motion to dismiss the lawsuit by the Duke of York’s lawyers. Andrew will have until July 14 to answer questions under oath. If the case is not settled, a trial date is expected between September and December.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092414139_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_ecb5fc7e7d624cc445dee280fbdbedb9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince andrew, social media

Prince Andrew Gets Anti-Social

01:38 GMT 21.01.2022
© Ted RallThe Duke of York no longer on social Media
The Duke of York no longer on social Media - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
© Ted Rall
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Last week, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, had his honorary military titles stripped by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and, this week, his social media accounts are being deleted as he faces a sexual assault lawsuit in the United States.
The soon-to-be-former Duke of York’s Twitter handle leads to a blank page, his YouTube page is inaccessible, and both his Instagram and Facebook pages are in the process of being deleted.
Royal aides have distanced the family from Andrew on the monarchy’s official website and all of his duties are now listed in the past tense. Senior members of the royal family agreed that his roles will be shared amongst the remaining royals.
The erasing of Prince Andrew’s social media footprint appears in response to a lawsuit brought on by Virginia Giuffre, the 38-year-old woman suing the 61-year-old royal for sexual assault when she was a minor.
In her lawsuit, Giuffre testified that she was sexually trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, a friend of Prince Andrew, and that the royal had sex with her when she was 17, a minor in the United States. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.
In January, a judge ruled that the case could go forward following a motion to dismiss the lawsuit by the Duke of York’s lawyers. Andrew will have until July 14 to answer questions under oath. If the case is not settled, a trial date is expected between September and December.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese