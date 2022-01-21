https://sputniknews.com/20220121/popular-k-pop-band-monsta-x-delays-north-american-tour-1092445007.html
Popular K-Pop Band Monsta X Delays North American Tour
K-Pop fans, craving to see their beloved idols during this so far 2-year pandemic, are going to have to wait four more months. 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
Starship entertainment, who is managing Monsta X, has announced that the band's forthcoming North American tour "No Limit" will be rescheduled. The news dropped on 21 January.The US tour, which was previously scheduled to start at the end of this month, will only kick off in summer. Aside from the altered start date, the number of concerts has been slashed - one of the most popular K-Pop bands in the world will only be performing in nine cities - they were earlier scheduled to hit 13 places. The main reason for the postponement, the agency says, was "the safety of fans, artists, and staff as our top priority". "We apologise for the inconvenience and ask for your sincere understanding", Starship added. "We look forward to the 2022 MONSTA X 'No Limit' U.S. tour and can't wait to share a great show".This tour has been postponed several times since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first pushed back to June and July 2020, then April and May 2021, but in March of last year the tour dates were once again shuffled, this time to January and February 2022.
18:49 GMT 21.01.2022 (Updated: 08:49 GMT 22.01.2022)
Starship entertainment, who is managing Monsta X, has announced that the band's forthcoming North American tour "No Limit" will be rescheduled. The news dropped on 21 January.
The US tour, which was previously scheduled to start at the end of this month, will only kick off in summer. Aside from the altered start date, the number of concerts has been slashed - one of the most popular K-Pop bands in the world will only be performing in nine cities - they were earlier scheduled to hit 13 places.
The main reason for the postponement, the agency says, was "the safety of fans, artists, and staff as our top priority".
"We apologise for the inconvenience and ask for your sincere understanding", Starship added. "We look forward to the 2022 MONSTA X 'No Limit' U.S. tour and can't wait to share a great show".
This tour has been postponed several times since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first pushed back to June and July 2020, then April and May 2021, but in March of last year the tour dates were once again shuffled, this time to January and February 2022.