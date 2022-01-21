https://sputniknews.com/20220121/playstation-creator-dismisses-metaverse-says-vr-headsets-are-simply-annoying--1092415600.html

Playstation Creator Dismisses Metaverse, Says VR Headsets are 'Simply Annoying'

Playstation Creator Dismisses Metaverse, Says VR Headsets are ‘Simply Annoying’

Last year, Niantic CEO John Hanke caused a stir after branding the "metaverse," a network of 3D virtual worlds, a dystopian nightmare that may replace reality...

It is safe to say that Ken Kutaragi, former chairman and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, is not a fan of the so-called metaverse, following a recent Bloomberg interview in which the ex-Sony executive raised questions about the utility and attraction of the supposed upcoming interactive online universe. Kutaragi, often referred to as the 'Father of the Playstation' departed Sony's video game division in 2007, after overseeing the development of the company's original console, as well as its successors, up to the Play Station 3.Despite growing corporate interest in the metaverse by companies such as Meta, formerly Facebook, the 71-year-old believes that both virtual reality and augmented reality headsets leave much to be desired when it comes to the gaming experience. "Headsets would isolate you from the real world, and I can't agree with that," the former Sony executive said.The metaverse, as well as the associated non-fungible token (NFT), has taken off in recent months, with several companies filing trademark applications to sell virtually-branded goods and commercialized online experiences. One of the most recent corporate giants to jump onto the metaverse wagon is Walmart, which plans to develop and sell virtual goods such as electronics, home furnishings, toys, and sporting goods, according to a December 30, 2021, filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

