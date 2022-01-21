https://sputniknews.com/20220121/one-step-closer-to-implanting-human-brain-chip-elon-musks-neuralink-seeks-clinical-trial-director-1092426825.html

One Step Closer to Implanting Human Brain Chip? Elon Musk's Neuralink Seeks Clinical Trial Director

One Step Closer to Implanting Human Brain Chip? Elon Musk's Neuralink Seeks Clinical Trial Director

Early last month, Elon Musk claimed that the brain microchip developed by his company, Neuralink, had already undergone successful testing in animals such as... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-21T12:55+0000

2022-01-21T12:55+0000

2022-01-21T12:55+0000

elon musk

us

california

monkey

test

brain

chip

neuralink

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/02/1082784672_106:216:2363:1486_1920x0_80_0_0_f030d4714ad28caaa6c29da2c200a1e8.jpg

Neuralink has announced it is hiring a clinical trial director, in a sign that Elon Musk's company is closer to its goal of starting to implant microchips in human brains.The listing also points out that the position, which is based in Fremont, California, will stipulate leading and building "the team responsible for enabling Neuralink's clinical research activities", and sticking to regulations.The announcement comes after Musk argued in early December that Neuralink hopes to start implanting its brain microchips in humans this year, and that the chips are currently "working well in monkeys".He added that the chip, specifically designed for people who suffer from full or partial paralysis of the arms and legs, will be implanted pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).The CEO and chief engineer at SpaceX voiced hope that a green light would not be a problem given that Neuralink's "standards for implanting the device are substantially higher than what the FDA requires".Neuralink was first unveiled by Musk in 2016, when he touted the technology as something that purportedly helps paraplegics walk, treats depression, and adds to merging humans with computers.Three years later, the billionaire entrepreneur vowed human Neuralink chip tests would be launched by the end of 2020, a timeframe that was then amended to 2021 and now – to later this year.

https://sputniknews.com/20200721/elon-musk-promotes-his-neuralink-chip-promising-music-to-brain-feature-symbiosis-with-ai-1079945096.html

https://sputniknews.com/20200803/elon-musk-asserts-his-firms-neuralink-brain-chips-will-allow-hearing-beyond-normal-frequencies-1080041952.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

elon musk, us, california, monkey, test, brain, chip, neuralink