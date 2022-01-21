Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/netflixs-net-profit-increases-18-times-to-51bln-in-2021-1092421994.html
Netflix's Net Profit Increases 1.8 Times to $5.1Bln in 2021
Netflix's Net Profit Increases 1.8 Times to $5.1Bln in 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American streaming service Netflix said that its net profit increased 1.8 times in annual terms in 2021 and reached $5.116 billion. 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-21T09:19+0000
2022-01-21T09:19+0000
netflix
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082242438_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49a4dea4b5e3cd10d6d73bea32d2d45a.jpg
Diluted net income per share amounted to $11.24 versus $6.08 the year before, according to the company's financial records. Revenue for the reporting period amounted to $29.7 billion, with a 18% increase year-on-year.Last year, the company benefited from the success of the South Korean drama "Squid Game". which debuted on 17 September and quickly gained worldwide popularity. In the series, heroes, experiencing financial difficulties, are participating in survival games and fighting for a big cash prize.In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company's net was reduced two-fold to $607 million. Diluted net income per share amounted to $1.33 versus $3.19 the year before. The company's revenue for the reporting period amounted to $7.7 billion, with a 3% increase in annual terms.However, the total number of paying Netflix newcomers was only 8.3 million in the fourth quarter, which is less than the company's forecast of 8.5 million. Against this backdrop, the company's shares fell by 20% in pre-bids. Moreover, the 2021 free cash flow plummeted to minus $569 million after a $284 million decline the year before.Netflix, founded in 1997, is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. The paid video service is operating in more than 190 countries around the world. In addition to streaming, Netflix has since 2013 been producing its own films, series and TV shows.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082242438_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f6132220ae9342043c57fd9d36427ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netflix

Netflix's Net Profit Increases 1.8 Times to $5.1Bln in 2021

09:19 GMT 21.01.2022
© AP Photo / Jenny Kane Logo for Netflix on a remote control
Logo for Netflix on a remote control - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
© AP Photo / Jenny Kane
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American streaming service Netflix said that its net profit increased 1.8 times in annual terms in 2021 and reached $5.116 billion.
Diluted net income per share amounted to $11.24 versus $6.08 the year before, according to the company's financial records. Revenue for the reporting period amounted to $29.7 billion, with a 18% increase year-on-year.
Last year, the company benefited from the success of the South Korean drama "Squid Game". which debuted on 17 September and quickly gained worldwide popularity. In the series, heroes, experiencing financial difficulties, are participating in survival games and fighting for a big cash prize.
© YouTube/ NetflixSquid Game | Official Trailer | Netflix
Squid Game | Official Trailer | Netflix - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
Squid Game | Official Trailer | Netflix
© YouTube/ Netflix
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company's net was reduced two-fold to $607 million. Diluted net income per share amounted to $1.33 versus $3.19 the year before. The company's revenue for the reporting period amounted to $7.7 billion, with a 3% increase in annual terms.
However, the total number of paying Netflix newcomers was only 8.3 million in the fourth quarter, which is less than the company's forecast of 8.5 million. Against this backdrop, the company's shares fell by 20% in pre-bids. Moreover, the 2021 free cash flow plummeted to minus $569 million after a $284 million decline the year before.
Netflix, founded in 1997, is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. The paid video service is operating in more than 190 countries around the world. In addition to streaming, Netflix has since 2013 been producing its own films, series and TV shows.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese