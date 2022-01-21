https://sputniknews.com/20220121/moon-prism-power-sailor-moon-stick-is-now-a-subway-pass-in-taiwan-1092427015.html

Moon Prism Power: Sailor Moon Stick is Now a Subway Pass in Taiwan

With the help of the wand from a cult anime figure, passengers will be able to enter public transport in Taipei in a fantastical way. 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

A detailed replica of Sailor Moon’s Lunar Stick, wielded by the lunar anime and manga heroine, is now a fully-functioning IC card (contactless smart card) in the Taiwanese capital and now ordinary mortals can inject a little extraterrestrial magic into their life as they use the wand to enter and exit subway stations and shop at minimarts, department stores, and other retailers that accept IC payments. The jewels on the 18cm stick light up when the pass is being read and automatically deduct the necessary amount from your prepaid balance. Such wands can be pre-ordered through the Momo online shop until 24 January and they cost 1,799 Taiwan dollars (US$65.20) Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, created by Naoko Takeuchi, turns 30 in 2022, so a lot of Asian brands will be collaborating with the legendary Moon Soldier which is still one of the most favourite and popular anime figures globally.

