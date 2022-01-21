Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/moon-prism-power-sailor-moon-stick-is-now-a-subway-pass-in-taiwan-1092427015.html
Moon Prism Power: Sailor Moon Stick is Now a Subway Pass in Taiwan
Moon Prism Power: Sailor Moon Stick is Now a Subway Pass in Taiwan
With the help of the wand from a cult anime figure, passengers will be able to enter public transport in Taipei in a fantastical way. 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-21T13:48+0000
2022-01-21T13:54+0000
taiwan
sailor moon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092429438_0:33:600:371_1920x0_80_0_0_24521733f94786d93ef0aef2b9a41760.jpg
A detailed replica of Sailor Moon’s Lunar Stick, wielded by the lunar anime and manga heroine, is now a fully-functioning IC card (contactless smart card) in the Taiwanese capital and now ordinary mortals can inject a little extraterrestrial magic into their life as they use the wand to enter and exit subway stations and shop at minimarts, department stores, and other retailers that accept IC payments. The jewels on the 18cm stick light up when the pass is being read and automatically deduct the necessary amount from your prepaid balance. Such wands can be pre-ordered through the Momo online shop until 24 January and they cost 1,799 Taiwan dollars (US$65.20) Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, created by Naoko Takeuchi, turns 30 in 2022, so a lot of Asian brands will be collaborating with the legendary Moon Soldier which is still one of the most favourite and popular anime figures globally.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092429438_0:0:600:450_1920x0_80_0_0_6b19b47ac4867429bd92d389ccbfb7e5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwan, sailor moon

Moon Prism Power: Sailor Moon Stick is Now a Subway Pass in Taiwan

13:48 GMT 21.01.2022 (Updated: 13:54 GMT 21.01.2022)
© Photo : ailormoon.fandomSailor Moon
Sailor Moon - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
© Photo : ailormoon.fandom
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
With the help of the wand from a cult anime figure, passengers will be able to enter public transport in Taipei in a fantastical way.
A detailed replica of Sailor Moon’s Lunar Stick, wielded by the lunar anime and manga heroine, is now a fully-functioning IC card (contactless smart card) in the Taiwanese capital and now ordinary mortals can inject a little extraterrestrial magic into their life as they use the wand to enter and exit subway stations and shop at minimarts, department stores, and other retailers that accept IC payments.
The jewels on the 18cm stick light up when the pass is being read and automatically deduct the necessary amount from your prepaid balance.
Such wands can be pre-ordered through the Momo online shop until 24 January and they cost 1,799 Taiwan dollars (US$65.20)
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, created by Naoko Takeuchi, turns 30 in 2022, so a lot of Asian brands will be collaborating with the legendary Moon Soldier which is still one of the most favourite and popular anime figures globally.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese