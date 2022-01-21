https://sputniknews.com/20220121/madame-tussauds-reveals-wax-depictions-of-president-biden-and-vice-president-harris-1092437537.html

Madame Tussauds Reveals Wax Depictions of President Biden and Vice President Harris

Madame Tussauds Reveals Wax Depictions of President Biden and Vice President Harris

The New York location of Madame Tussauds has unveiled to the public their wax figure depictions of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-21T22:27+0000

2022-01-21T22:27+0000

2022-01-21T22:28+0000

joe biden

us president

us

kamala harris

madame tussauds

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091759994_0:0:1600:901_1920x0_80_0_0_3866683e6bcd443c4bf5a51db9ea69d4.jpg

Madame Tussauds has 26 locations worldwide, including the original location founded in London in 1835 by its namesake, the 19th century French artist Madame Marie Tussaud. It has seven more located throughout Europe, seven additional locations in the United States, and five more in the People’s Republic of China. However, the chain has been reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, its Washington, DC location was set to close down last summer, according to Washington Business Journal.Located in Times Square in the heart of downtown Manhattan, this location of Madame Tussauds also has wax sculptures of each of Biden’s 45 predecessors in the office, including the man he defeated in the 2020 election, Donald Trump.The wax replicas are both wearing recreations of the outfits the two politicians wore during their inauguration swearing-in ceremony on January 20, 2021. According to Madame Tussauds, each outfit took six months to craft, as reported by The Hill.Biden’s wardrobe is imitated down to his navy and gold Senate cufflinks, which he wears to represent his long tenure in the US Senate before being sworn in as vice president in 2009, as well as his trusty US flag lapel pin.The depiction of Vice President Harris is “clothed in a custom creation by Christopher John Rogers, the same fashion designer behind her inaugural look.” Additionally, the “wax model is seen wearing a short version of her coat ‘suitable for its indoor setting,’” according to The Hill.The pair of wax figures are on display in a replica of the White House’s famed presidential Oval Office.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, us president, us, kamala harris, madame tussauds