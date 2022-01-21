https://sputniknews.com/20220121/joe-bidens-first-year-in-office-marked-by-failure-to-deliver-on-promises-1092411017.html

Joe Biden’s First Year in Office Marked by Failure to Deliver on Promises

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the resignation of Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and the rot that characterized the prison system under his watch, Carvajal’s refusal to act on the spread of COVID in prisons as people died directly because of his refusal to act, how this refusal and treatment of prisoners reveals a larger disdain for incarcerated people in society, and how the harsh treatment of prisoners contributes to high rates of recidivism.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.” to discuss efforts by Israel to displace a family in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem, how it fits into Israel’s campaign to expel Palestinians from the neighborhood and its colonization campaign, the greenwashing of Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign in the Naqab, and the US taxpayer money that goes into these displacement campaigns.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss Joe Biden’s empty rhetoric on environmental justice and the health of Black people, the failure of the Justice40 initiative to allocate infrastructure funds to poor Black communities, how corporate control of politicians continues to contribute to the harms faced by working-class communities, and the possibility of worsened infrastructure and economic inequality for communities suffering from environmental racism.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency and his rejection of progressive reforms and so-called “harm reduction” that is responsible for his election in the first place, the crisis of legitimacy that has opened up due to Biden’s abandonment of working and poor people, the opportunity to organize for a system that works for working and poor people that has arisen because of that crisis, US attempts to overthrow the government of Nicaragua and the system that it represents, and the cooptation of progressive language in the service of imperialism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

