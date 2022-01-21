Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/indian-pm-modi-is-the-most-popular-global-leader-as-bojo-considered-the-most-unpopular-shows-survey-1092417258.html
Indian PM Modi is the Most Popular Global Leader as BoJo Considered the Most Unpopular, Shows Survey
Indian PM Modi is the Most Popular Global Leader as BoJo Considered the Most Unpopular, Shows Survey
Morning Consult has been tracking the weekly approval ratings of leaders in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-21T10:04+0000
2022-01-21T10:04+0000
boris johnson
narendra modi
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
uttar pradesh
lockdown
uk
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092422763_34:0:2749:1527_1920x0_80_0_0_a6d37891c176f7e7e163b4a3c625055e.jpg
A new survey by American political intelligence firm Morning Consult has shown that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently the world's most popular leader among major democracies, with an overwhelming 71 percent of those surveyed approving of his job performance.As per the survey, 21 percent of respondents disapprove of Modi's leadership role. Overall, the Indian PM is found to enjoy a net popularity of 50 points, the highest for any leader in a major democracy.Around 3,000-5,000 adults were interviewed in India and 10 other countries for the survey. The sample size in the US was significantly larger, however, with around 45,000 people interviewed by Morning Consult.Besides gauging the popularity of the respective heads of government, the survey also estimates "country trajectory data", calculating whether locals think the nation is headed in the "right direction" or not.In India, 70 percent of respondents believe the country is headed in the "right direction", while 30 percent believe that it is on the "wrong track" under Modi. The confidence in Modi's leadership to steer the country in the right direction had hit an all-time low of 52 percent in May of last year, when nearly 48 percent of respondents had said that they felt the nation wasn't heading in the right direction.The latest approval ratings for the Indian PM come ahead of state elections in five Indian states— Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently defending its incumbent status as the dominant political force in four of the five states. Although the upcoming elections are for state legislatures, Modi's popularity is a major factor that is bound to affect voting patterns.UK PM Boris Johnson - The Most Unpopular Global LeaderThe Morning Consult survey hasn't returned particularly favourable results for Modi's British counterpart Boris Johnson. Only 26 percent of the surveyed UK population approved of Johnson's leadership, with an overwhelming 69 percent of people not expressing confidence in the Tory PM's performance.Johnson's net popularity, currently at -43 points, is at its lowest level since he assumed office in 2019. The British PM is currently battling backlash from his own party backbenchers over claims that a series of COVID-breaking parties took place on Downing Street in 2020 and 2021, when England was under harsh anti-COVID restrictions.Boris Johnson has been reiterating that he wasn't aware that the parties broke any COVID lockdown rules, noting that he thought the gatherings were "working meetings".The last time Johnson's popularity hit a similar low was in September 2020, when 59 percent of respondents had disapproved of his job performance and only 35 percent had approved of him. At the time, the UK was experiencing an unprecedented surge in COVID infections.
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/indias-holiest-river-was-dumping-ground-for-dead-during-second-covid-wave-ganga-mission-chief-says-1091770244.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/bojos-resignation-the-only-way-to-bring-partygate-episode-to-an-end-tory-mp-says-1092290457.html
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092422763_373:0:2409:1527_1920x0_80_0_0_900910330644b047b6ab9c8b4f25330c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, uttar pradesh, lockdown, uk, covid-19

Indian PM Modi is the Most Popular Global Leader as BoJo Considered the Most Unpopular, Shows Survey

10:04 GMT 21.01.2022
© AP Photo / Phil NobleBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
© AP Photo / Phil Noble
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
Morning Consult has been tracking the weekly approval ratings of leaders in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States since March 2020. The latest approval ratings are based on responses collected between 13 and 19 January 2022.
A new survey by American political intelligence firm Morning Consult has shown that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently the world's most popular leader among major democracies, with an overwhelming 71 percent of those surveyed approving of his job performance.
As per the survey, 21 percent of respondents disapprove of Modi's leadership role. Overall, the Indian PM is found to enjoy a net popularity of 50 points, the highest for any leader in a major democracy.
Around 3,000-5,000 adults were interviewed in India and 10 other countries for the survey. The sample size in the US was significantly larger, however, with around 45,000 people interviewed by Morning Consult.
Неглубокие могилы на песчаном берегу Ганга людей, умерших от коронавируса, Индия - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
India's Holiest River Was Dumping Ground for Dead During Second COVID Wave, Ganga Mission Chief Says
24 December 2021, 11:35 GMT
Besides gauging the popularity of the respective heads of government, the survey also estimates "country trajectory data", calculating whether locals think the nation is headed in the "right direction" or not.
In India, 70 percent of respondents believe the country is headed in the "right direction", while 30 percent believe that it is on the "wrong track" under Modi.
The confidence in Modi's leadership to steer the country in the right direction had hit an all-time low of 52 percent in May of last year, when nearly 48 percent of respondents had said that they felt the nation wasn't heading in the right direction.
The latest approval ratings for the Indian PM come ahead of state elections in five Indian states— Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently defending its incumbent status as the dominant political force in four of the five states.
Although the upcoming elections are for state legislatures, Modi's popularity is a major factor that is bound to affect voting patterns.

UK PM Boris Johnson - The Most Unpopular Global Leader

The Morning Consult survey hasn't returned particularly favourable results for Modi's British counterpart Boris Johnson.
Only 26 percent of the surveyed UK population approved of Johnson's leadership, with an overwhelming 69 percent of people not expressing confidence in the Tory PM's performance.
Johnson's net popularity, currently at -43 points, is at its lowest level since he assumed office in 2019.
The British PM is currently battling backlash from his own party backbenchers over claims that a series of COVID-breaking parties took place on Downing Street in 2020 and 2021, when England was under harsh anti-COVID restrictions.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face covering to stop the spread of coronavirus, carries his notes in a ministerial folder as he leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on December 15, 2021, to take part in the weekly session of Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
BoJo's Resignation 'the Only Way to Bring Partygate Episode to an End', Tory MP Says
16 January, 05:58 GMT
Boris Johnson has been reiterating that he wasn't aware that the parties broke any COVID lockdown rules, noting that he thought the gatherings were "working meetings".
The last time Johnson's popularity hit a similar low was in September 2020, when 59 percent of respondents had disapproved of his job performance and only 35 percent had approved of him. At the time, the UK was experiencing an unprecedented surge in COVID infections.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese