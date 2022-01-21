Registration was successful!
Hoax Caller 'Mines' Russian Central Bank Over Proposal to Ban Cryptocurrencies Mining
"The building of the Central Bank is being checked without evacuation," the source said. However, the bank evacuated its employees from the building.According to the spokesperson, the hoax caller mentioned the proposal of the central bank to ban the mining of cryptocurrencies in Russia.Several minutes later, it was revealed that the bomb alert turned out to be false, and the staff returned to working places.A wave of "mining" in different cities of Russia began at the end of 2019 and affected courts, shopping centers, metro stations, aviation and railway infrastructure, schools, and medical institutions. The threats were never confirmed.
Hoax Caller 'Mines' Russian Central Bank Over Proposal to Ban Cryptocurrencies Mining

14:38 GMT 21.01.2022 (Updated: 14:41 GMT 21.01.2022)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky / Go to the photo bankCentral Bank of Russia.
Central Bank of Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unknown hoax caller "mined" the building of the Russian central bank in central of Moscow, a spokesperson for the capital's emergency services told Sputnik.
"The building of the Central Bank is being checked without evacuation," the source said. However, the bank evacuated its employees from the building.
According to the spokesperson, the hoax caller mentioned the proposal of the central bank to ban the mining of cryptocurrencies in Russia.
Several minutes later, it was revealed that the bomb alert turned out to be false, and the staff returned to working places.
A wave of "mining" in different cities of Russia began at the end of 2019 and affected courts, shopping centers, metro stations, aviation and railway infrastructure, schools, and medical institutions. The threats were never confirmed.
