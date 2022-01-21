Hoax Caller 'Mines' Russian Central Bank Over Proposal to Ban Cryptocurrencies Mining

"The building of the Central Bank is being checked without evacuation," the source said. However, the bank evacuated its employees from the building.According to the spokesperson, the hoax caller mentioned the proposal of the central bank to ban the mining of cryptocurrencies in Russia.Several minutes later, it was revealed that the bomb alert turned out to be false, and the staff returned to working places.A wave of "mining" in different cities of Russia began at the end of 2019 and affected courts, shopping centers, metro stations, aviation and railway infrastructure, schools, and medical institutions. The threats were never confirmed.
