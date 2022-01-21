Registration was successful!
'Here Comes the Bambi Saviour': Pet Dog Saves Fawn From Drowning, Wins Millions of Hearts
'Here Comes the Bambi Saviour': Pet Dog Saves Fawn From Drowning, Wins Millions of Hearts
Dogs are known for their love, loyalty and care not just towards humans but too other animals too - something which is made palpably clear in this recent video...
A video of a pet dog rescuing a young deer, or fawn, from drowning in the river has won millions of hearts.In the 24-second clip captured by the dog's owner and posted on the Twitter handle of Fred Schultz, the dog can be seen swimming across a river holding the fawn in its mouth while the fawn keeps barking.After reaching the banks of the river, the dog puts the fawn down. Proud of the dog's bravery, the pet's owner can be heard praising the pooch.With more than two million views and 6,500 retweets, the video has spread like wildfire, garnering a lot of reactions from netizens. Some call the canine a "super dog" but many others believe that it deserves a big treat.
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materials
Dogs are known for their love, loyalty and care not just towards humans but too other animals too - something which is made palpably clear in this recent video which quickly took the world by storm.
A video of a pet dog rescuing a young deer, or fawn, from drowning in the river has won millions of hearts.
In the 24-second clip captured by the dog's owner and posted on the Twitter handle of Fred Schultz, the dog can be seen swimming across a river holding the fawn in its mouth while the fawn keeps barking.
After reaching the banks of the river, the dog puts the fawn down. Proud of the dog's bravery, the pet's owner can be heard praising the pooch.
With more than two million views and 6,500 retweets, the video has spread like wildfire, garnering a lot of reactions from netizens. Some call the canine a "super dog" but many others believe that it deserves a big treat.
