https://sputniknews.com/20220121/here-comes-the-bambi-saviour-pet-dog-saves-fawn-from-drowning-wins-millions-of-hearts-1092427149.html

'Here Comes the Bambi Saviour': Pet Dog Saves Fawn From Drowning, Wins Millions of Hearts

'Here Comes the Bambi Saviour': Pet Dog Saves Fawn From Drowning, Wins Millions of Hearts

Dogs are known for their love, loyalty and care not just towards humans but too other animals too - something which is made palpably clear in this recent video... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-21T14:41+0000

2022-01-21T14:41+0000

2022-01-21T14:41+0000

dog

video

viral video

deer

video

dog

funny

deer

viral video

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092428713_0:20:1427:823_1920x0_80_0_0_dd8b75c6dcf7cd5e67a9d02ce48b9ec0.jpg

A video of a pet dog rescuing a young deer, or fawn, from drowning in the river has won millions of hearts.In the 24-second clip captured by the dog's owner and posted on the Twitter handle of Fred Schultz, the dog can be seen swimming across a river holding the fawn in its mouth while the fawn keeps barking.After reaching the banks of the river, the dog puts the fawn down. Proud of the dog's bravery, the pet's owner can be heard praising the pooch.With more than two million views and 6,500 retweets, the video has spread like wildfire, garnering a lot of reactions from netizens. Some call the canine a "super dog" but many others believe that it deserves a big treat.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

dog, video, viral video, deer, video, dog, funny, deer, viral video, viral, viral, viral videos, viral, video clip