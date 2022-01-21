https://sputniknews.com/20220121/hard-thing-elon-musk-lists-reasons-not-to-reconnect-isolated-tonga-with-starlink-internet-1092421185.html

'Hard Thing': Elon Musk Lists Reasons Not to Reconnect Isolated Tonga With Starlink Internet

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has said he would struggle to provide internet connectivity to Tonga which lost its networks when the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted on 15 January.Tonga Cable Ltd fears it will take more than a month to restore the severed internet connectivity because of the damage sustained by the submarine cable from the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcanic eruption.New Zealand MP Shane Reti has written to Elon Musk to ask whether the SpaceX chief could provide "urgent Starlink communications to public officials and the good people of Tonga in this moment of need", to which Musk replied:The New Zealand MP suggested tackling immediate challenges by setting up a ship-based ground station midway to Fiji and then connecting to a ground station on the Southern Cross Cable. Southern Cross Cable maintains several undersea cables in the South Pacific region.On 15 January, billionaire Musk said that there are 1,469 satellites active, with 272 moving to operational orbits at around 550km.On Wednesday, Digital operator Digicel managed partially to restore international calling capability but it said that complete network services would not be available until the undersea cable was fixed.Singapore-based satellite operator Kacific also has a satellite above the archipelago to reconnect Tonga but a contract dispute between the Tongan government and Kacific has prevented the implementation of a three-year-old deal.Kacific chief Christian Patouraux said that the firm is prepared to provide a full set of satellite broadband services under a Framework Services Agreement that was negotiated and signed by Tongan Authorities in April 2019."However, the previous government was unwilling to enter into the contract, and it is subject to arbitration in Singapore," the company said in a statement on Monday.The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano eruption, about 65km (40 miles) north of Tonga's capital, Nuku'alofa, caused a 1.2-metre tsunami that damaged the undersea cable.Countries have sent humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to Tonga. The United Nations estimated that more than 80 percent of the South Pacific Kingdom's 84,000 population have been affected by the disaster.Around 60 to 70 percent of households which rear livestock have seen their animals perish, grazing land damaged, and water supplies contaminated.

