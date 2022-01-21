https://sputniknews.com/20220121/future-is-near-mediatek-releases-white-paper-on-6g-technology-1092427358.html

Future is Near: MediaTek Releases White Paper on 6G Technology

Future is Near: MediaTek Releases White Paper on 6G Technology

One of the world's leading chip design companies has shared its 6G vision for the next generation of connectivity solutions. 21.01.2022

MediaTek has released its "6G Vision White Paper" explaining the further development of digital technology around the world. According to the report, the development of 6G communications will start in 2024-2025. The specifications of the standard should appear in 2027 and the application of 6G worldwide by 2030. Specialists from the company also named the key features of 6G and described its advantages. The new technology will run on AI (artificial intelligence) via "killer applications": some with extreme holographic and tactile communications, digital twins (a virtual representation of real physical objects), and applications using advanced telepresence. 6G will support speeds from one gigabit per second to one terabit per second. At this speed, it will be possible to download 12 films in 4K resolution in one second. MingXi Fan, MediaTek's deputy general manager of communication system design, also added: "MediaTek's vision is that 6G will enable intelligent connectivity with ubiquitous and transformational user experiences globally. With an AI-driven, wireless-compute cross-domain integrated and hyper-optimised communication system, 6G will provide truly user-centred, immersive and energy-efficient connectivity from dense urban areas to enterprises to even very remote regions. By focusing on the SOC design principles - simplicity, optimisation, and convergence - MediaTek will work with industry partners to make this vision for 6G a reality".MediaTek is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year and is a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile devices, home entertainment, connectivity, and IoT products.

