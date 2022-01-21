Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/future-is-near-mediatek-releases-white-paper-on-6g-technology-1092427358.html
Future is Near: MediaTek Releases White Paper on 6G Technology
Future is Near: MediaTek Releases White Paper on 6G Technology
One of the world's leading chip design companies has shared its 6G vision for the next generation of connectivity solutions. 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-21T13:52+0000
2022-01-21T13:52+0000
6g
mediatek
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080007593_0:147:1280:867_1920x0_80_0_0_f12668bbd892ab78f992ee4fde53fd99.jpg
MediaTek has released its "6G Vision White Paper" explaining the further development of digital technology around the world. According to the report, the development of 6G communications will start in 2024-2025. The specifications of the standard should appear in 2027 and the application of 6G worldwide by 2030. Specialists from the company also named the key features of 6G and described its advantages. The new technology will run on AI (artificial intelligence) via "killer applications": some with extreme holographic and tactile communications, digital twins (a virtual representation of real physical objects), and applications using advanced telepresence. 6G will support speeds from one gigabit per second to one terabit per second. At this speed, it will be possible to download 12 films in 4K resolution in one second. MingXi Fan, MediaTek's deputy general manager of communication system design, also added: "MediaTek's vision is that 6G will enable intelligent connectivity with ubiquitous and transformational user experiences globally. With an AI-driven, wireless-compute cross-domain integrated and hyper-optimised communication system, 6G will provide truly user-centred, immersive and energy-efficient connectivity from dense urban areas to enterprises to even very remote regions. By focusing on the SOC design principles - simplicity, optimisation, and convergence - MediaTek will work with industry partners to make this vision for 6G a reality".MediaTek is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year and is a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile devices, home entertainment, connectivity, and IoT products.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080007593_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_3f4b96a971afe4ad3fbf5d10852c1c90.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
6g, mediatek

Future is Near: MediaTek Releases White Paper on 6G Technology

13:52 GMT 21.01.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Padai / MediaTek MediaTek
MediaTek - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Padai / MediaTek
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
One of the world's leading chip design companies has shared its 6G vision for the next generation of connectivity solutions.
MediaTek has released its "6G Vision White Paper" explaining the further development of digital technology around the world. According to the report, the development of 6G communications will start in 2024-2025. The specifications of the standard should appear in 2027 and the application of 6G worldwide by 2030.
Specialists from the company also named the key features of 6G and described its advantages. The new technology will run on AI (artificial intelligence) via "killer applications": some with extreme holographic and tactile communications, digital twins (a virtual representation of real physical objects), and applications using advanced telepresence. 6G will support speeds from one gigabit per second to one terabit per second. At this speed, it will be possible to download 12 films in 4K resolution in one second.
MingXi Fan, MediaTek's deputy general manager of communication system design, also added: "MediaTek's vision is that 6G will enable intelligent connectivity with ubiquitous and transformational user experiences globally. With an AI-driven, wireless-compute cross-domain integrated and hyper-optimised communication system, 6G will provide truly user-centred, immersive and energy-efficient connectivity from dense urban areas to enterprises to even very remote regions.
By focusing on the SOC design principles - simplicity, optimisation, and convergence - MediaTek will work with industry partners to make this vision for 6G a reality".
MediaTek is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year and is a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile devices, home entertainment, connectivity, and IoT products.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese