https://sputniknews.com/20220121/football-governing-body-fifa-eyes-overhaul-to-loan-transfer-system--1092412998.html

Football Governing Body FIFA Eyes Overhaul to Loan Transfer System

Football Governing Body FIFA Eyes Overhaul to Loan Transfer System

On Thursday, football global governing body FIFA announced its intent to institute limits to the club loan transfer system. The rules, set to go into place two... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-21T00:16+0000

2022-01-21T00:16+0000

2022-01-21T00:15+0000

soccer

fifa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082341454_0:106:2777:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_112c889e4fa190af8c3903cab9c9bdb3.jpg

The primary goals of the overhaul are claimed to be the prevention of wealthy clubs from stockpiling talent, the encouragement of youth development, and an improvement to the league’s competitive balance.In 2017, some members of FIFA became concerned by wealthy team stockpiles of the best talent in the sport. The effect on lower tier clubs was higher prices and more competition for the remaining talent, and their need to secure players on loan, who wouldn’t feature for their parent club, to field a competitive side.The plans will take effect in July and will limit teams to eight players loaned in and out for the 2022-23 season. The next season, the limit will be seven, and in the subsequent season, it will drop to six, where it will stay.The length of loan spells and business between favored-trading partners in separate countries will also be limited. Short-term loans will be banned, minimum loan terms will be two transfer windows, and limited to a year in length. Favored-trading partners will be limited to three players from the same club going in or out through loan.The curb on player loan transfers won’t apply to players under the age of 21, and homegrown players. For clubs with well-funded and sprawling academies, they’ll still be able to send out a mass of players.The loan system proposal will go to the next meeting of FIFA’s ruling council and will apply for international deals beginning July 1, 2022.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

soccer, fifa