https://sputniknews.com/20220121/fifth-times-not-the-charm-pam-anderson-files-for-divorce-as-husband-was-dck-to-her-report-says-1092417058.html

Fifth Time's Not the Charm: Pam Anderson Files for Divorce as Husband Was 'D*ck' to Her, Report Says

Fifth Time's Not the Charm: Pam Anderson Files for Divorce as Husband Was 'D*ck' to Her, Report Says

Anderson married Hayhurst, who previously was her bodyguard and a contractor on Christmas Eve in 2020, at her Vancouver Island home. But it appears that the... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-21T06:18+0000

2022-01-21T06:18+0000

2022-01-21T06:18+0000

pamela anderson

divorce

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102466/25/1024662587_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_ba6e33294d2291415ce8b60d4e3625e2.jpg

Pamela Anderson is divorcing her fourth husband Dan Hayhurst after only a year of marriage, Rolling Stone has reported. The "Baywatch" star is filing for divorce in Canada, her native country, where Anderson and her now-estranged husband have been living for the last year.According to the Page Six, citing a source, relations between the two are less than amicable.Neither Anderson nor Hayhurst has commented on the reports.According to Rolling Stone, she has left their shared home and is currently living in Malibu and spending time with her sons.This is the movie star-turned-activist's fifth marriage, and not the shortest one: Anderson parted ways with Hollywood mogul Jon Peters only 12 days after a secret ceremony.Before that, Pamela had not one, but two separate marriages with poker player Rick Salomon (they first married in 2007, and then again in 2014, and in both cases, they lasted around one year). In 2006, she was also married to Kid Rock, less than a year.So to date, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, and Anderson's first husband, holds the record for remaining her spouse for the longest period of time: around three years.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

pamela anderson, divorce