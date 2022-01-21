Fifth Time's Not the Charm: Pam Anderson Files for Divorce as Husband Was 'D*ck' to Her, Report Says
Anderson married Hayhurst, who previously was her bodyguard and a contractor on Christmas Eve in 2020, at her Vancouver Island home. But it appears that the romance has fizzled out due to the pandemic.
Pamela Anderson is divorcing her fourth husband Dan Hayhurst after only a year of marriage, Rolling Stone has reported. The "Baywatch" star is filing for divorce in Canada, her native country, where Anderson and her now-estranged husband have been living for the last year.
According to the Page Six, citing a source, relations between the two are less than amicable.
"Dan turned out to be a d*ck to Pamela — he was unkind and unsupportive. After you spent two years living every second with someone, you get to know them better — and for worse... They got to know each other better, and in doing so, Pamela realised Dan is in fact not the one", the source stated.
"She had initially said it was nice to be with a regular guy who could change a lightbulb, but in the end, while the lightbulb was nice, he couldn't fulfill her other needs".
Neither Anderson nor Hayhurst has commented on the reports.
According to Rolling Stone, she has left their shared home and is currently living in Malibu and spending time with her sons.
This is the movie star-turned-activist's fifth marriage, and not the shortest one: Anderson parted ways with Hollywood mogul Jon Peters only 12 days after a secret ceremony.
Before that, Pamela had not one, but two separate marriages with poker player Rick Salomon (they first married in 2007, and then again in 2014, and in both cases, they lasted around one year). In 2006, she was also married to Kid Rock, less than a year.
So to date, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, and Anderson's first husband, holds the record for remaining her spouse for the longest period of time: around three years.