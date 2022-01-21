Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/doggy-trapped-in-hampshire-mudflats-rescued-in-crazy-op-by-drone-carrying-a-sausage-1092419046.html
Video: Doggy Trapped in Hampshire Mudflats Rescued in 'Crazy' Op by Drone Carrying a Sausage
Video: Doggy Trapped in Hampshire Mudflats Rescued in 'Crazy' Op by Drone Carrying a Sausage
Sometimes, animals are just too scared to trust humans, even when we are trying to help them. Luckily, we have some great ways to motivate them: like a toy or... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
A dramatic rescue op with a happy ending occurred on a beach in Havant, Hampshire, where a doggy had found itself stranded in the mudflats.According to The Guardian, an adorable Jack Russell-whippet cross named Millie ran to the dangerous zone, where she could have easily been engulfed by the tide and successfully avoided police, firefighters, and the coast guard, who tried to rescue the pooch. However, her rescuers managed to lure the frightened doggo from the mudflats by attaching a tasty treat to one of the unmanned aerial vehicles engaged in the operation to save her.Millie, being quite hungry from her misadventures, could not resist the bait, so she followed the drone.
Video: Doggy Trapped in Hampshire Mudflats Rescued in 'Crazy' Op by Drone Carrying a Sausage

07:39 GMT 21.01.2022
Sometimes, animals are just too scared to trust humans, even when we are trying to help them. Luckily, we have some great ways to motivate them: like a toy or a tasty treat!
A dramatic rescue op with a happy ending occurred on a beach in Havant, Hampshire, where a doggy had found itself stranded in the mudflats.
According to The Guardian, an adorable Jack Russell-whippet cross named Millie ran to the dangerous zone, where she could have easily been engulfed by the tide and successfully avoided police, firefighters, and the coast guard, who tried to rescue the pooch.
However, her rescuers managed to lure the frightened doggo from the mudflats by attaching a tasty treat to one of the unmanned aerial vehicles engaged in the operation to save her.

"It was a crazy idea", said Chris Taylor, the chair of the Denmead Drone Search and Rescue team. "One of the local residents on the beach where we were flying from supplied us with the sausages – I think they were from Aldi. The woman cooked them up for us and we attached them with the string".

Millie, being quite hungry from her misadventures, could not resist the bait, so she followed the drone.
