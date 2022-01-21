https://sputniknews.com/20220121/doggy-trapped-in-hampshire-mudflats-rescued-in-crazy-op-by-drone-carrying-a-sausage-1092419046.html

Video: Doggy Trapped in Hampshire Mudflats Rescued in 'Crazy' Op by Drone Carrying a Sausage

Sometimes, animals are just too scared to trust humans, even when we are trying to help them. Luckily, we have some great ways to motivate them: like a toy or... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

A dramatic rescue op with a happy ending occurred on a beach in Havant, Hampshire, where a doggy had found itself stranded in the mudflats.According to The Guardian, an adorable Jack Russell-whippet cross named Millie ran to the dangerous zone, where she could have easily been engulfed by the tide and successfully avoided police, firefighters, and the coast guard, who tried to rescue the pooch. However, her rescuers managed to lure the frightened doggo from the mudflats by attaching a tasty treat to one of the unmanned aerial vehicles engaged in the operation to save her.Millie, being quite hungry from her misadventures, could not resist the bait, so she followed the drone.

