Video: Doggy Trapped in Hampshire Mudflats Rescued in 'Crazy' Op by Drone Carrying a Sausage

A dramatic rescue op with a happy ending occurred on a beach in Havant, Hampshire, where a doggy had found itself stranded in the mudflats.According to The Guardian, an adorable Jack Russell-whippet cross named Millie ran to the dangerous zone, where she could have easily been engulfed by the tide and successfully avoided police, firefighters, and the coast guard, who tried to rescue the pooch. However, her rescuers managed to lure the frightened doggo from the mudflats by attaching a tasty treat to one of the unmanned aerial vehicles engaged in the operation to save her.Millie, being quite hungry from her misadventures, could not resist the bait, so she followed the drone.
Sometimes, animals are just too scared to trust humans, even when we are trying to help them. Luckily, we have some great ways to motivate them: like a toy or a tasty treat!
A dog in Hampshire has been rescued from rising tides with a sausage attached to a drone
Millie, the Jack Russell terrier, went missing after slipping out of her lead in Havant
"It was a crazy idea", said Chris Taylor, the chair of the Denmead Drone Search and Rescue team. "One of the local residents on the beach where we were flying from supplied us with the sausages – I think they were from Aldi. The woman cooked them up for us and we attached them with the string".
A dog's been rescued from mudflats in Havant - thanks to a sausage attached to a drone. Millie went missing after coming loose from her lead. After four days of rescue efforts, a local resident suggested the plan - and she was reunited with her owners. #CapitalReportspic.twitter.com/4QZBdqKicK