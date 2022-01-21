Registration was successful!
Canada to Offer Ukraine Loan of Up to $96Mln
Canada to Offer Ukraine Loan of Up to $96Mln
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada will offer a loan of up to $96 million to the government of Ukraine to help support the country’s economy, Prime Minister Justin... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-21T16:41+0000
2022-01-21T16:41+0000
ukraine
canada
loan
"Canada will offer a loan of up to 120 million dollars to the government of Ukraine," Trudeau said. "This loan will help support Ukraine's economic resilience."Trudeau explained that the Canadian government is also exploring other options to provide additional financial and other support to Ukraine.Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joy assured Ukraine of Canada’s support amid the current tensions in and outside the country.In addition to the loan, Canada has offered up to $4.7 million to support the implementation of the loan, the statement said.Officials from the two countries are already holding discussions on the potential terms of the loan and a timeline for its implementation, the statement added.
ukraine, canada, loan

Canada to Offer Ukraine Loan of Up to $96Mln

16:41 GMT 21.01.2022
© REUTERS / BLAIR GABLECanada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
© REUTERS / BLAIR GABLE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada will offer a loan of up to $96 million to the government of Ukraine to help support the country’s economy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
"Canada will offer a loan of up to 120 million dollars to the government of Ukraine," Trudeau said. "This loan will help support Ukraine's economic resilience."
Trudeau explained that the Canadian government is also exploring other options to provide additional financial and other support to Ukraine.
Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joy assured Ukraine of Canada’s support amid the current tensions in and outside the country.
“The situation in Ukraine is complex, and we are prepared to provide support for the country’s economic resiliency,” Joy said in a separate statement, adding that Ottawa will continue cooperating with partners on the issue of support for Ukraine.
In addition to the loan, Canada has offered up to $4.7 million to support the implementation of the loan, the statement said.
Officials from the two countries are already holding discussions on the potential terms of the loan and a timeline for its implementation, the statement added.
