Canada to Offer Ukraine Loan of Up to $96Mln

2022-01-21T16:41+0000

2022-01-21T16:41+0000

2022-01-21T16:41+0000

"Canada will offer a loan of up to 120 million dollars to the government of Ukraine," Trudeau said. "This loan will help support Ukraine's economic resilience."Trudeau explained that the Canadian government is also exploring other options to provide additional financial and other support to Ukraine.Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joy assured Ukraine of Canada’s support amid the current tensions in and outside the country.In addition to the loan, Canada has offered up to $4.7 million to support the implementation of the loan, the statement said.Officials from the two countries are already holding discussions on the potential terms of the loan and a timeline for its implementation, the statement added.

