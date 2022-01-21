https://sputniknews.com/20220121/blinken-to-meet-with-lavrov-immigration-advocates-turn-on-biden-1092413320.html

Blinken to Meet With Lavrov; Immigration Advocates Turn on Biden

Blinken to Meet With Lavrov; Immigration Advocates Turn on Biden

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are meeting on Friday, indicating that, at least for the present moment... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

Blinken to Meet with Lavrov; Immigration Advocates Turn on Biden US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are meeting on Friday, indicating that, at least for the present moment, diplomacy between the two world powers continues.

Andrew Korybko, Moscow-based American journalist and analyst, joins us to discuss the crisis on Russia's border. Andrew argues that Russia does not need mediation with Kiev, as the Eurasian power is only interested in the implementation of the agreed-upon principles in the Minsk Accords. Also, we discuss President Biden's odd comment about "minor incursions" into Ukraine by the Russian military.Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss domestic politics. President Biden's voting rights legislation is dead, and many Democrats are blaming Senators Manchin and Sinema. Also, President Biden is downsizing his legislative agenda as it appears that he may get no political wins before the midterm elections.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the Blinken-Lavrov meeting. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are meeting on Friday, indicating that, at least for the present moment, diplomacy between the two world powers continues.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. President Biden is courting with designating the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen as a terrorist group. Also, there are videos showing the US killing of 10 civilians in a drone strike.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Sheikh Jarrah demolitions. Israel is receiving international condemnation for the demolition of civilian homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss Asia. President Biden's rhetoric regarding North Korea does not seem to match the reality of the facts on the ground. Also, the US and Japan are jacking up the China threat and ignoring the other areas of mutual concern.Oscar Chacon, co-founder and executive director of Alianza Americas, and Maru Mora-Villapando, community organizer, political analyst, and consultant, join us to discuss immigration. President Biden is facing hurdles in yet another arena as immigration activists, furious over his failure to improve on President Trump's border policies, are abandoning him in droves.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss President Biden's foreign policy. Nicholas reviews President Biden's foreign policy, and comes to the conclusion that he is continuing the failures of Donald Trump and adding many more dangerous elements.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

