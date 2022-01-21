Registration was successful!
LIVE: Anti-Abortion Activists Hold March for Life in Washington, DC
Biden Says US, China Need Not Have Confrontation But Have Economic Competition
Biden Says US, China Need Not Have Confrontation But Have Economic Competition
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States and China do not need to have confrontation but have technological and economic competition instead and Washington... 21.01.2022
The United States is ready to help other countries, including China, to engage in competition and avoid tensions, Biden said.Biden and Xi held a virtual summit in mid-November during which time they discussed their positions on Taiwan, the possibility of entering a new Cold War, the situation in Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the White House.In December, the Biden administration announced that the United States would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Athletes from these countries are still free to compete in the Olympics.China said&nbsp; attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter and the boycott wins no support but&nbsp; isolates the boycotting countries.
18:19 GMT 21.01.2022
© MANDEL NGANUS President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 15, 2021.
US President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
© MANDEL NGAN
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States and China do not need to have confrontation but have technological and economic competition instead and Washington does not intend to confront Beijing, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

“In fact, I made it clear to President Xi [Jinping] of China: we need not have confrontation, but we have economic and technological competition”, Biden told reporters.

The United States is ready to help other countries, including China, to engage in competition and avoid tensions, Biden said.
Biden and Xi held a virtual summit in mid-November during which time they discussed their positions on Taiwan, the possibility of entering a new Cold War, the situation in Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the White House.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, U.S. October 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
Biden Admin. Not Seeking to Make States Choose Between Working With US or China, Blinken Says
20 October 2021, 00:19 GMT
In December, the Biden administration announced that the United States would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Athletes from these countries are still free to compete in the Olympics.
China said  attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter and the boycott wins no support but  isolates the boycotting countries.
