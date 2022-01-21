https://sputniknews.com/20220121/biden-says-us-china-need-not-have-confrontation-but-have-economic-competition-1092434945.html

Biden Says US, China Need Not Have Confrontation But Have Economic Competition

Biden Says US, China Need Not Have Confrontation But Have Economic Competition

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States and China do not need to have confrontation but have technological and economic competition instead and Washington... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-21T18:19+0000

2022-01-21T18:19+0000

2022-01-21T18:19+0000

asia

us

china

economy

competition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090799736_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1f0c8f7141fbe0810f50ccc5995adc45.jpg

The United States is ready to help other countries, including China, to engage in competition and avoid tensions, Biden said.Biden and Xi held a virtual summit in mid-November during which time they discussed their positions on Taiwan, the possibility of entering a new Cold War, the situation in Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the White House.In December, the Biden administration announced that the United States would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Athletes from these countries are still free to compete in the Olympics.China said attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter and the boycott wins no support but isolates the boycotting countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20211020/biden-admin-not-seeking-to-make-states-choose-between-working-with-us-or-china-blinken-says-1090054081.html

asia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia, us, china, economy, competition