Biden Says He Doesn't Trust the Polling Data
Biden Says He Doesn't Trust the Polling Data
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including tax collectors demanding facial recognition ID, and a Theodore... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-21T07:07+0000
2022-01-21T09:09+0000
Biden Says He Doesn't Trust the Polling Data
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including tax collectors demanding facial recognition ID, and a Theodore Roosevelt statue removed from a New York museum.
GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | COVID-19 Boosters, Russiagate, and Hunter Biden's LaptopKim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Voting for Gridlock, Tax Dollars for War, and Abortion RightsIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ted Rall about President Biden's press conference, inflation, and chicken in New York.Ted spoke about Joe Biden's poor 2022 public address and President Biden failing to explain inflation. Ted talked about the continued efforts to start a war with Russia and corporate media support for the deep state.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Kim Iversen about political smears, one issue voting, and voting in California. Kim discussed the California vaccine mandates and voting Republican in California elections. Kim talked about the pro-choice movement and Joe Biden's press conference performance.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
07:07 GMT 21.01.2022
Biden Says He Doesn't Trust the Polling Data
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including tax collectors demanding facial recognition ID, and a Theodore Roosevelt statue removed from a New York museum.
GUEST
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | COVID-19 Boosters, Russiagate, and Hunter Biden's Laptop
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Voting for Gridlock, Tax Dollars for War, and Abortion Rights
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ted Rall about President Biden's press conference, inflation, and chicken in New York.
Ted spoke about Joe Biden's poor 2022 public address and President Biden failing to explain inflation. Ted talked about the continued efforts to start a war with Russia and corporate media support for the deep state.
In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Kim Iversen about political smears, one issue voting, and voting in California. Kim discussed the California vaccine mandates and voting Republican in California elections. Kim talked about the pro-choice movement and Joe Biden's press conference performance.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
