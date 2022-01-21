https://sputniknews.com/20220121/biden-link-between-passage-of-voting-rights-bill--2022-midterm-vote-legitimacy-causes-meltdown-1092435807.html

Biden Link Between Passage of Voting Rights Bill & 2022 Midterm Vote Legitimacy Causes Meltdown

Biden Link Between Passage of Voting Rights Bill & 2022 Midterm Vote Legitimacy Causes Meltdown

US President Joe Biden has come under criticism over his vague remark apparently tying legitimacy of the 2022 midterm elections to the passage of the Dems' voting rights bills.

2022-01-21T23:37+0000

2022-01-21T23:37+0000

2022-01-21T23:41+0000

joe biden

news

world

us

voting rights act

voting rights

kamala harris

us midterm elections

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092018517_0:128:3073:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_8ecc216cf9398d7949b5b1ef5284c4a1.jpg

The Democratic Party-sponsored major voting rights bill was blocked in the upper chamber again on 19 January, while hours later a separate vote to change the filibuster rules in order to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act also failed.Despite "a wonky maneuver", according to some, implemented by Schumer – who earlier refurbished a NASA bill to bring voting rights legislation directly to the Senate floor – the Dem-backed initiative was "doomed," according to Politico. The GOP has repeatedly blocked the Dem-sponsored voting rights bills, with Republicans claiming the landmark voting legislation is a "federal takeover" that invites "massive fraud." Moderate Democratic senators, including Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, said they would not undermine the filibuster, a procedure which requires 60 votes to override so as to advance legislation in the chamber.However, it's not the voting rights bill's failure that caused a social media meltdown, but US President Joe Biden's remarks delivered at a rare news conference Wednesday afternoon. Apparently, the president suggested that the upcoming 2022 midterm elections would not be legitimate if the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act failed to pass.Biden's remark appeared to bewilder CNN's Chris Cillizza, who called it "striking", given that voting rights legislation is "severely stalled" in the upper chamber. "If, one has to ask, major voting rights legislation is not passed before the 2022 midterms, does that mean the results - especially if Republicans win - are illegitimate?" the journalist wrote."Two questions on Biden‘s belief that the 2022 election could be illegitimate if Congress doesn’t pass his federal elections takeover: 1. Does that mean the 2020 election was illegitimate? 2. Why is this any different than what Trump has said?" asked a Republican ex-representative for North Carolina, Mark Walker.According to reports, follow-on comments by US Vice President Kamala Harris complicated the situation further. When asked by CNN's Manu Raju if the elections would be illegitimate if the Dem-sponsored voting bills don’t pass, the veep replied: "Let’s get these bills passed before we have that conversation."In what appears to some to be damage control, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted clarification of the US president's remarks."Lets be clear," Psaki tweeted. "POTUS was not casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 election. He was making the opposite point: In 2020, a record number of voters turned out in the face of a pandemic, and election officials made sure they could vote and have those votes counted. He was explaining that the results would be illegitimate if states do what the former president asked them to do after the 2020 election: toss out ballots and overturn results after the fact."Psaki's explanation did not satisfy some, as Abigale Marone, Hawley's press secretary, responded: "Nope. Biden literally said the 2022 elections could 'easily be illegitimate' if his federal elections takeover didn't pass."Legal experts quoted by The Wall Street Journal have suggested that Biden publicly clarify his position regarding the upcoming midterms, even after Psaki's tweets. The situation is complicated by the continuing political and cultural polarisation of America and a distrust by many in the GOP in the US election system, according to the media outlet. A survey by MIT researchers found that, in 2020, just 22% of Republicans answering a questionnaire agreed that ballots were counted accurately nationwide, compared with 93% of Democrats. In 2016, however, 80% of Republicans responded to a telephone survey were confident of, and agreed with, the outcome of the vote, compared with 69% of Democrats.

https://sputniknews.com/20220118/dems-take-pains-to-pass-voting-rights-bill-as-gop-doubles-down-on-id-laws-1092348719.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

joe biden, news, world, us, voting rights act, voting rights, kamala harris, us midterm elections, 2024 us presidential elections