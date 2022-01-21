Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/bat-out-of-hell-singer-meat-loaf-dies-aged-74-1092420264.html
'Bat Out of Hell' Singer Meat Loaf Dies Aged 74
The music legend died on Thursday evening with his wife Deborah by his side, Meat Loaf's long-time agent Michael Greene told the website Deadline. 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
08:11 GMT 21.01.2022 (Updated: 08:15 GMT 21.01.2022)
The music legend died on Thursday evening with his wife Deborah by his side, Meat Loaf's long-time agent Michael Greene told the website Deadline.