Barcelona's Post-Lionel Messi Slide Continues as Catalan Giants Knocked Out of Copa del Rey

2022-01-21T08:55+0000

Barcelona's slide in the post-Lionel Messi era continued on Thursday, as the Catalan giants were sent packing from the Copa del Rey in the Round of 16 stage by Athletic Club.While newly inducted Ferran Torres opened his account for Barca in the 20th minute, Iker Muniain's double strikes - the second one coming in extra time eventually ended Xavi's team's dream of defending their title as Bilbao eventually went on to secure a 3-2 triumph over the 31-time champs.It was the latest blow to the once-mighty side that had dominated both Spanish and European football during the past two decades, winning almost everything that was on offer.The Blaugrana became nearly invincible, particularly during Messi's 18-year reign from 2004 to 2021 when he led them to an unprecedented 35 trophies, including four Champions Leagues and 10 La Liga titles.Earlier, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's former team was ousted in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup and had failed to progress through to the last 16 of the Champions League.Moreover, Barca are no longer in contention for the La Liga title as they are 17 points behind leaders Real Madrid in the race. Xavi's men currently sit in sixth with 32 points while Carlo Ancelotti's side has 49.The legendary Xavi, who was the architect of many of Barca's title triumphs preceeding the Messi period was appointed manager in November to stem the club's decline but even his efforts have failed to stop the rut.Barca's young stars will now have to claim the Europa League if Xavi is to lift any kind of silverware in his maiden season at Camp Nou.Barcelona's next assignment will be a La Liga game against Alaves on Sunday.

