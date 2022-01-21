https://sputniknews.com/20220121/at-longest-presser-in-american-history-biden-attempts-to-reset-1092415140.html

At Longest Presser in American History, Biden Attempts to Reset

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the foreign policy implications of Biden's latest press conference and what...

At Longest Presser in American History, Biden Attempts to Reset On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the foreign policy implications of Biden’s latest press conference and what progressives were hoping to hear from it, the USPS sending at home test kits, and if 18 year olds have any business driving big rigs.

Guests:William Dunkerley - Author, International Analyst | Biden Sends Mixed Signals Ahead of U.S. / Russia MeetingJoel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer | Vax Mandates Would Save Biden’s PresidencyChuck Zlatkin - Director for New York Metro Area Postal Union | Can USPS Handle the Massive Volume of COVID Test Kits?Margaret Kimberley - Editor at Black Agenda Report | Joe Biden, A Year in ReviewSteve Oatley - Former Freight Broker | Teenagers Driving Big Rigs - A Terrible Idea?In the first hour, William Dunkerley joined the show to talk about the notably softer stance Biden took on Russia at his first press conference of the year, and the weight that puts on Blinken’s shoulders as he prepares for his meeting with Russian diplomat Lavrov on Friday.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Joel Segal for an analysis of Joe Biden’s first presser in 10 months, and what he would have liked to hear from Biden, including canceling evictions during the pandemic, a tougher stance on the unvaccinated, and more. We were also joined by Chuck Zlatkin to talk about whether the U.S. postal service can handle the strain of sending COVID tests to all households by request, especially after holidays exposed weaknesses in their service.In the third hour, Margaret Kimberley joined the conversation to talk about the biggest moments of Biden’s presidency, his shocking remarks saying that he’s preparing for war with Russia, and if a reset is possible at this point. We also talked to Steve Oatley about Biden’s plan to ease supply chain issues by issuing commercial licenses to drivers as young as 18. Steve points out that putting inexperienced drivers behind the wheel is a way to drive trucker’s pay down and will almost certainly increase road fatalities.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

2022

