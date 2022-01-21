https://sputniknews.com/20220121/at-least-17-dead-dozens-injured-after-large-explosion-erupts-in-ghana-1092414804.html

At Least 17 Dead, Dozens Injured After Large Explosion Erupts in Ghana

At Least 17 Dead, Dozens Injured After Large Explosion Erupts in Ghana

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A huge blast occurred on a road in the western region of Ghana when a vehicle carrying explosives collided with a motorcycle, leading to... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-21T02:32+0000

2022-01-21T02:32+0000

2022-01-21T02:31+0000

ghana

explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092414779_40:0:2842:1576_1920x0_80_0_0_0a0a622880d6ba58d49074cf334a4a5c.png

The collision occurred at about 12 p.m. local time in Apiate, a town that sits just outside the Ghanian mining city of Bogoso - some 300 kilometers from Accra. Reports indicate that a massive crater was left in the area after the vehicle and motorcycle crashed.An earlier statement issued by the local police detailed that preliminary findings determined the vehicle had been "moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines" when it collided with the motorcycle, before stating that many of those injured had been transported to local area facilities.Social media videos of the aftermath showed several buildings reduced to piles of wood and metal.Seji Saji Amendonu, the deputy director general of the National Disaster Management Organization, relayed to Al Jazeera that some 500 buildings had been destroyed.Rescue and recovery operations in the area of the incident are underway by emergency services. Citizens have been advised to stay out of the area, while residents of nearby towns have been asked to host survivors of the explosion.

ghana

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ghana, explosion