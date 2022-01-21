https://sputniknews.com/20220121/anti-abortion-activists-hold-march-for-life-in-washington-dc-1092430053.html

Anti-Abortion Activists Hold March for Life in Washington, DC

The March for Life is an annual event that is usually held near 22 January - the anniversary of the US Supreme Court Roe v Wade decision. The 1973 ruling... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Washington, DC, where anti-abortion activists are holding a 'March for Life' protest, organised by the March for Life Education and Defense Fund. The event begins in Washington's great park of memorials overlooking the Potomac on Independence Avenue SW - just west of 14th St SW - with people marching up to Constitution Avenue to the steps of the Supreme Court.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

