Sputnik comes live from Washington, DC, where anti-abortion activists are holding a 'March for Life' protest, organised by the March for Life Education and Defense Fund. The event begins in Washington's great park of memorials overlooking the Potomac on Independence Avenue SW - just west of 14th St SW - with people marching up to Constitution Avenue to the steps of the Supreme Court.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Anti-Abortion Activists Hold March for Life in Washington, DC
Anti-Abortion Activists Hold March for Life in Washington, DC
The March for Life is an annual event that is usually held near 22 January - the anniversary of the US Supreme Court Roe v Wade decision. The 1973 ruling provides a "right to privacy", allowing a pregnant woman to decide whether to have an abortion.
