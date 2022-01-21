Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Anti-Abortion Activists Hold March for Life in Washington, DC
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/anti-abortion-activists-hold-march-for-life-in-washington-dc-1092430053.html
Anti-Abortion Activists Hold March for Life in Washington, DC
Anti-Abortion Activists Hold March for Life in Washington, DC
The March for Life is an annual event that is usually held near 22 January - the anniversary of the US Supreme Court Roe v Wade decision. The 1973 ruling... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-21T15:59+0000
2022-01-21T15:59+0000
us
abortion
march for life
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092432194_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e16b8deac32d69cc7eb8cecdadb26e40.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Washington, DC, where anti-abortion activists are holding a 'March for Life' protest, organised by the March for Life Education and Defense Fund. The event begins in Washington's great park of memorials overlooking the Potomac on Independence Avenue SW - just west of 14th St SW - with people marching up to Constitution Avenue to the steps of the Supreme Court.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Anti-Abortion Activists Hold March for Life in Washington, DC
Anti-Abortion Activists Hold March for Life in Washington, DC
2022-01-21T15:59+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092432194_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dc9b961d01fa1c66a09b7d8cc62dfef5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, abortion, march for life, видео

Anti-Abortion Activists Hold March for Life in Washington, DC

15:59 GMT 21.01.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
The March for Life is an annual event that is usually held near 22 January - the anniversary of the US Supreme Court Roe v Wade decision. The 1973 ruling provides a "right to privacy", allowing a pregnant woman to decide whether to have an abortion.
Sputnik comes live from Washington, DC, where anti-abortion activists are holding a 'March for Life' protest, organised by the March for Life Education and Defense Fund. The event begins in Washington's great park of memorials overlooking the Potomac on Independence Avenue SW - just west of 14th St SW - with people marching up to Constitution Avenue to the steps of the Supreme Court.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese