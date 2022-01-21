https://sputniknews.com/20220121/afghanistan-ranked-most-dangerous-place-for-christians-ahead-of-north-korea---report-1092414295.html

Afghanistan Ranked Most Dangerous Place for Christians, Ahead of North Korea - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghanistan was ranked as the most dangerous country for professing the Christian faith this year, shifting North Korea to second place... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

According to the organization's report, the situation became more dangerous for Christians in Afghanistan after the Taliban* took over the country.North Korea used to top the list of 50 countries for over two decades before 2022 since "any North Korean caught following Jesus is at immediate risk of imprisonment, brutal torture and death," according to the Christian agency.Afghanistan and North Korea are followed by Somalia, Libya, and Yemen.Open Doors stressed that over 360 million Christians worldwide, or one in seven believers, are facing persecution for their religion.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

